After all this time, we’re finally getting close to seeing what Zack Snyder originally envisioned for his Justice League movie.

The trailer dropped for Zack Snyder’s Justice League today and included never before seen footage as well as a cameo from Batman’s greatest foe in the end! Yes, we’re going to get more of Jared Leto’s Joker and probably a lot more of him because when in doubt, add Joker, I guess?

I’ll be honest, sometimes you just see a trailer and know who is behind that movie and this trailer is very much a Zack Snyder trailer. With ominous music, powerful lines, and sweeping shots of our favorite heroes, this definitely is in Snyder’s tone and it’s going to be interesting to see how much of the Justice League he’s changing. (There is a lot of new footage in this so…I’m intrigued, to say the least.)

This is the first trailer for the Snyder Cut (which feels somehow wrong since I’ve heard about this non-stop for the last 3 years) and does a good job of balancing the footage we’d already seen from the original Justice League with new shots from Snyder. I still have very little idea of what this movie is going to be outside of a similar storyline to Joss Whedon’s (just more cohesive) but I am interested. Which is saying something because Joss Whedon’s Justice League did manage to kill whatever excitement I had for the DCEU.

The Snyder-verse is a mixed bag because what works really works and what doesn’t…well, it isn’t great. But even with Batman V. Superman, he managed to understand a lot about these heroes and give us a look into their lives outside of just their crime-fighting ways. I had issues with his Diana but she was still the Wonder Woman I knew and loved for the most part. So getting to see him tackle these characters again (as well as Cyborg and Aquaman) is the most intriguing part of this entire saga, for me.

Whether or not you’re excited about the Snyder Cut, you have to admit that this is going to be quite the feat. There has been so much riding on Zack Snyder’s Justice League from the start. With fans petitioning for it to happen in the first place to drama at Warner Bros. and beyond, it has certainly been a battle to get it made. And this is going to be fascinating to watch unfold. The four hour long cut has a lot riding on it because I do think this will determine the future for the DC heroes and whether or not they continue to make these movies with them.

But still, I’m excited for it and from this trailer alone, a lot seems to have changed from Whedon’s version of Justice League to Snyder’s so…you have my attention.

(image: Warner Bros.)

