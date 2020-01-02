A Quiet Place Part II Trailer Delivers 2020’s First Thirst Trap in Bearded Cillian Murphy

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the full plot of A Quiet Place.

The first trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s horror hit A Quiet Place, aptly titled A Quiet Place Part II. And while the trailer has plenty to enjoy, fans have seized upon the appearance of new cast member Cillian Murphy. The Peaky Blinders star appears as another survivor who teams up with the Abbot family to survive both the monsters and the dangerous people left alive. And the sweaty, bearded Murphy has caused a Twitter sex riot thanks to his scruffy new look.

In fact, when the trailer dropped it was not the film that was trending, but Murphy himself. Just take a look:

bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed. pic.twitter.com/8pe5fTPJxQ — kayleigh (@benscallum) January 1, 2020

Cillian Murphy with a beard and tattooed in A Quiet Place part 2 already owns 2020 pic.twitter.com/8Co2eeVoac — sele ‎⎊ | telephone love bot (@jonasvodkas) January 1, 2020

The trailer for A Quiet Place 2 has been out for less than an hour and Cillian Murphy is already trending in the UK for being hot. pic.twitter.com/WDlPKYTflX — J (@DullSkuggery2) January 1, 2020

was i planning on seeing a quiet place 2? no. did i know cillian murphy was starring in it? also no. am i going opening night? yes. — victoria (@inventtheworst) January 2, 2020

Cillian Murphy and his cheekbones sculpted by the gods will be in A Quiet Place 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uICU4Mb9zQ — Men in White Shirts (@meninwhiteshirt) January 1, 2020

when i finally see cillian murphy in the new quiet place trailer pic.twitter.com/2wVksMKkVC — ❄️ noelle 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@noelllevictoria) January 2, 2020

#IWokeUpOnJanuary1stAnd cillian murphy is trending for looking homeless in a quiet place 2 trailer 😛 pic.twitter.com/Oy2jvOMc0j — nikki!! 🎄 (@taylorslvr) January 1, 2020

Me after seeing Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2 pic.twitter.com/9MkMWFKFdG — Kate || HAPPY NEW YEAR🍻 (@R0gerMTayl0r) January 1, 2020

With the trailer dropping on January 1st, this means that Cillian Murphy is the de facto first thirst trap of 2020, nay the new decade. And reader … I’m not mad about it. The criminally underlooked Murphy has been a low-key smoke show for years, and hasn’t appeared in a major film release since 2017’s Dunkirk. And now he’s back and the entire internet is losing their damn minds.

While folks may be distracted by Murphy, the trailer promises more of the same action horror as its predecessor. The first film, which starred John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents desperately trying to survive with their children in a dystopian world overrun by blind monsters who hunt by sound, was lauded by critics and earned $340 million worldwide on a budget of only $17 million.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of Day 1 the attack, where a terrified Emily Blunt drives through a town in chaos as the creatures descend. The kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) point out their father on the street, which leads me to believe we’ll get a John Krasinski cameo.

While Krasinski wrote and directed the sequel, his character wasn’t expected to show up, given that he sacrifices himself at the end of the first film. The trailer then picks up immediately after the events of the first film, where the remaining Abbot family members leave their home in the woods in search of other survivors.

Along the way, they run into Murphy and another survivor played by Djimon Hounsou (who was cast after Brian Tyree Henry dropped out due to scheduling conflicts). Now the family must not only dodge the monsters, but the sinister intentions of the remaining humans. Murphy’s character warns Blunt that “The people that are left, aren’t the kind of people worth saving.”

It’s unclear whether Murphy’s character is a good guy or a bad guy, but one thing has been abundantly clear: the internet is horny for either version.

(via Daily Mail, image: Paramount Pictures)

