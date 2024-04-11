Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department with Bonus Track
Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poet Era Is Fast Approaching

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 11, 2024 01:31 pm

Taylor Swift is entering a new era with the release of her “Tortured Poets Department” album, consisting of 16 songs and one bonus track.

The name of the album is a mouthful, and it immediately brings to mind the iconic 1989 movie Dead Poets Society. Memes aside, “The Tortured Poets Department” is anticipated to be a new masterpiece from Taylor. So, when can we all hear this album? The Tortured Poets Department will be available on streaming platforms on April 19, 2024. Preorders for the album’s multiple vinyl variants are open until April 12.

Could this album bring us more emotional damage than Folklore did? Possibly, but some track names like ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ or ‘loml’ sound playful. But I wouldn’t put it past Taylor to break our hearts with several other songs on the album.

Why is it named ‘Tortured Poets Department’ instead of Taylor’s usual, one-word album names? Fans theorized that the title of the new album is a reference to a group chat that Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s ex of six years, was part of, named ‘The Tortured Man Club.’ It has nothing to do with the Dead Poets Society, even if Taylor’s lyrics for the new album are expected to be nothing short of poetic.

