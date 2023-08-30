Skip to main content

Top Late Night Hosts Form Strike News Podcast as Studios Stall on Demands

Strike Force Five, assemble!

By Aug 30th, 2023, 4:24 pm
Official show logo for Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver's podcast Strike Force Five.

As the writers’ strike continues, many eyes have turned towards light night talk show hosts to see how they would respond. Since writers are such a crucial part of talk shows, the way these hosts reacted to the strikes could either be a boon or a hindrance, depending on which way they swung.

Thankfully, some of the biggest names in late night have a conscience, which they’ll now be broadcasting to Spotify via a podcast: “Strike Force Five,” a strike update podcast featuring Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and—in a surprising twist of events—Jimmy Fallon. The podcast will share conversations that were once private between these hosts, in an attempt to educate the public and bolster advocacy for these writers. Bringing it a step further, all proceeds will go towards funding their out-of-work staff.

The official Spotify description is as such:

Late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking workers and out of work staffs. Strike Force Five! welcomes you to a conversation between five rival colleagues for an inside look at late night television.

Strike Force Five

The podcast launched on August 30 and will run for at least twelve episodes, with the role of moderator rotating between each of the hosts. This first episode will be hosted by all five concurrently, with the same wit, humor, and panache that we’ve come to expect from most of these hosts.

And truly, this is such a heartening and important display of support for the WGA, who have continually been met with pushback ever since the striking began in May. These are powerful men in entertainment, whose audiences span hundreds of thousands of people. By publicly coming together to express their support and educate listeners on what’s going on, they’re doing a great service to the strikers, as well as the efforts of unions as a whole.

You can listen to Strike Force Five today on all major listening platforms.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Spotify)

