You’re Tearing Me Apart, Tommy Wiseau’s ‘Big Shark’

You know how Tommy Wiseau made The Room, a movie that everyone makes fun of? And how the making of The Room was then adapted into The Disaster Artist? And how Tommy Wiseau spends a lot of his time going to screenings of the movie around the United States because we’re all just obsessed with it and can’t stop thinking about how it came to be?

Well, good news: Now Tommy Wiseau is bringing us his second movie, and it seems to be just as chaotic as the first. And by that, I mean it looks like it makes no sense and I cannot wait to see what in god’s green earth this movie is. The trailer has dropped for Wiseau’s second film, Big Shark, and, well, it is about a big shark!

If Tommy Wiseau does not say “Oh hi, Shark” to the titular Big Shark in this movie, I am going to be furious at the missed opportunity.

Our first look at Big Shark

The one thing you can always trust Wiseau to bring us is a very apt name for his project. When the trailer for the movie starts, it looks like it’s about boxers having a fight, but then we get to see how the shark comes into play: by just flopping onto the ground, because of course it is.

The trailer also includes an underwear ad for Wiseau’s line of underwear?

When can we see Big Shark?

Starting on April 2, Big Shark will begin screening across the country. The first screening will take place at Cinema 23 in Portland, Oregon. Then it will tentatively move across the United States, heading to New Orleans (where the film is set) on April 28 and April 29, San Francisco in May, Los Angeles in June, and the Angelika in New York City in August.

According to Variety, the showings are “pre premieres” and then the “roadshow theatrical rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the ‘Official Final Cut Version’ of Big Shark to follow.”

Who is in Big Shark?

The cast obviously includes Wiseau because that’s how he rolls. But the cast also includes Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano. Other than that, we don’t really know who else is in Big Shark because, again, the trailer abruptly switches over to an underwear ad, so I don’t really know what is going on.

What is Big Shark about?

According to the Variety exclusive, Big Shark “follows three firefighters, Georgie, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by—you guessed it—a very big shark.” And that’s honestly all I needed to know. It’s a movie about a big shark starring Tommy Wiseau. I’m in.

(Featured image: Wiseau-Films)

