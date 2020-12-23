comScore

Tom Holland’s Cherk … Uh, Cherry Is Trending Because of a Terrible Poster Mistake

By Rachel LeishmanDec 23rd, 2020, 4:24 pm

Cherry movie poster that looks like it says "Cherk."

I am oh so very excited about the Tom Holland movie Cherry, but even I can admit that the poster for the Russo brothers’ film that Variety shared looks like it’s called “Cherk.” Based on the novel by Nico Walker, the story follows a troubled man who turns to drugs and a life of crime after his time as a soldier in Iraq.

Again, I’m extremely excited about the movie. I’m reading the novel right now, and I think it’s going to be an amazing film for Tom Holland and the Russo brothers as a whole. But looking at this poster, I just keep thinking it says Shrek?! Or Cherk. Mon petit Cherk, indeed.

The plot has since thickened as Variety issued an apology for the poster because … yeah, sorry, they should. It looks like there was a glitch in the Matrix, and it ended up getting printed on the poster without any sort of eyes on it before it ended up on Twitter.

But that doesn’t mean that people didn’t have fun with what the poster originally looked like.

So the poster looked like this when it was first posted by Variety:


The internet is having a bit of fun with the poster and look, the “y” in Cherry straight up looks like a K. CAN YOU BLAME US?

Cherry is heading to Apple TV+ in 2021, and I do encourage everyone to read the novel and watch it when it’s available. I think it’s going to be a new adventure for the Spider-Man actor. But if he also wanted to star in a biopic about Cher, that’d be kind of fun.

(image: AGBO Films)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!