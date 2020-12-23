Tom Holland’s Cherk … Uh, Cherry Is Trending Because of a Terrible Poster Mistake

I am oh so very excited about the Tom Holland movie Cherry, but even I can admit that the poster for the Russo brothers’ film that Variety shared looks like it’s called “Cherk.” Based on the novel by Nico Walker, the story follows a troubled man who turns to drugs and a life of crime after his time as a soldier in Iraq.

Again, I’m extremely excited about the movie. I’m reading the novel right now, and I think it’s going to be an amazing film for Tom Holland and the Russo brothers as a whole. But looking at this poster, I just keep thinking it says Shrek?! Or Cherk. Mon petit Cherk, indeed.

The plot has since thickened as Variety issued an apology for the poster because … yeah, sorry, they should. It looks like there was a glitch in the Matrix, and it ended up getting printed on the poster without any sort of eyes on it before it ended up on Twitter.

Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film “Cherry.” This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad pic.twitter.com/yRr1uEfMNo — Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2020

But that doesn’t mean that people didn’t have fun with what the poster originally looked like.

So the poster looked like this when it was first posted by Variety:

This is an appallingly bad poster, good lord pic.twitter.com/YYAss1Ot0W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 23, 2020



The internet is having a bit of fun with the poster and look, the “y” in Cherry straight up looks like a K. CAN YOU BLAME US?

So… Tom Holland is playing *squints* Cher? https://t.co/OmVHBmnjDO — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) December 23, 2020

I dunno I’m still excited for the Cher biopic https://t.co/lvH1toUavo — Slippin Jonny (@jongriffiths75) December 23, 2020

My brain read that title as Shrek https://t.co/QTeWqkm7z0 — The Happiest Bunny (@happiestbunny1) December 23, 2020

Cherk yourself before you wercrk yourself https://t.co/I7EWyDxwRP — katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) December 23, 2020

I don’t know, I would go see c̴̭̳̾͑̌͂͝͠h̴͇̘̬͕͆̉̍̎͘̕e̶̡̧̬͇̗̾͗̔̌̃͑̕͘$̷̦̦̊̒&̶̫̳̞̼͒̓+̸͉̈́̀͆͋̍̍̑£̶̹̞͙͉̰̯̯͕͑̉̅ https://t.co/VE3sUKPh0k — Merry Depressmas (@blackwjulie) December 23, 2020

Me: What’s the name of this movie from looking at this poster?

My brother: uhh… Best Picture? pic.twitter.com/kwY4l7st8O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 23, 2020

love to see tom holland as cher https://t.co/1tWGwjfOGf — Sam Brooks (@sbrookbrooks) December 23, 2020

Cherry is heading to Apple TV+ in 2021, and I do encourage everyone to read the novel and watch it when it’s available. I think it’s going to be a new adventure for the Spider-Man actor. But if he also wanted to star in a biopic about Cher, that’d be kind of fun.

