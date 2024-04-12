Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland laughing on a couch at a convention
Anthony Mackie Is Keeping the Tom Holland Feud Alive

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 12, 2024 04:44 pm

The feud between Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie is seemingly never ending. I say “feud” lightly because we all know that they are just messing with each other, but it seems as if Mackie is keeping the jokes alive and I, personally, love to see it happen.

At a convention back in 2018, Holland and Mackie were doing their typical back and forth, and Mackie talked about not watching Spider-Man: Homecoming. Mackie made a comment about needing to see the movie, and when Holland found out, he was shocked (along with the entire audience). But Holland used it to his advantage and replied to him by saying, “I haven’t seen the Falcon movie—oh, no, there isn’t one, sorry.”

This is, apparently, a moment that Mackie has been thinking about. At CinemaCon when Mackie was there to reveal footage and a new image from Captain America: Brave New World, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the movie. And, of course, Tom Holland came up. Now, Mackie could have let this go, but this feud exists (and is entertaining) for a reason.

When asked about it, Mackie made it clear that he was using Brave New World to his advantage. “No. He did that on a very public stage, so I’m going to hold that till the premiere,” he said. “I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie”

Ryan Murphy, I have your new season of Feud!

Since Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, he has gone back and forth with Mackie and their co-star Sebastian Stan. Think of that scene in Civil War when Sam and Bucky are in the airport and Peter Parker easily defeats them. That’s basically this entire thing boiled down into once scene.

The three poke fun at each other, and it very clearly comes from a place of love, so Mackie making sure that Holland is still getting joked about during press? That feels like we’re back in the old days of the MCU and I love it very much!

There are just so many fun little moments with Mackie making fun of Holland, like when they were all doing press for Avengers: Infinity War and Mackie crashed an interview with Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland to bring him his “juice.”

If you ask fans of Holland, Mackie, and Stan, we all have a different favorite moment between the three all making fun of each other, and it just feels right that Mackie is keeping this energy alive for his very own movie. I give Stan a few days before he says something about it.

Now, will this actually happen? I don’t know, but I would love if we had to watch as Mackie dragged Holland along down the red carpet and made him sit next to him at his very own standalone movie.

(featured image: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.