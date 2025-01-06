Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged! This is a win for the ‘Spider-Man’ fans!

The internet was set ablaze when Zendaya stepped out onto the red carpet of the Golden Globes with a rock on her left hand. Fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland speculated all night if the two got engaged over the holidays and we have our answer.

According to TMZ, the two are officially engaged! The outlet said that sources close to the pair shared that Holland asked Zendaya’s father for her hand in marriage and that the two are excited for their future together. It is sweet to see this when earlier this month, Holland talked about how he wants to essentially be a stay at home dad when he has kids.

Tom Holland reportedly asked Zendaya’s dad for her hand in marriage “months ago,” sources tell TMZ.



The actress’ family is very excited for their next chapter and believes Holland is “a class act.” pic.twitter.com/d5IZNxTakJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

After fans got the confirmation that the two were indeed engaged, everyone had one thing on their mind: Zendaya’s wedding dress. Many referred to Zendaya and Holland’s wedding as the real royal wedding and honestly, they’re not wrong.

But given Zendaya’s fashion sense and her constant iconic looks on the red carpet, we just want to know what kind of dress she’s going to wear for the big day!

https://x.com/filmkirbys/status/1876324482841002478

It was a big night for Spider-Man fans. Not just because a Peter Parker and MJ got engaged but because Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield also reunited. So Peter Parker is marrying his MJ and another Peter Parker is smiling with his Gwen Stacy. What a great time to be a nerd!

great day for annoying spider-man fans (me) pic.twitter.com/qlDIKxKJjc — ؘ (@ANDREWG4RFlELD) January 6, 2025

Honestly, I am just really happy for Holland and Zendaya. The two seem genuinely happy with each other and it is rare when romances like this happen for the couple to really seem that genuinely in love with each other. Holland just wants her to be a star and he’s happy to take a back seat on her success and that’s really sweet.

Congratulations to Zendaya and Tom Holland, we are all so happy for you!

