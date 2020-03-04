Today Is Important. It’s Catherine O’Hara Day.

While many celebrate their birthday with passing messages from family members they rarely speak to, Catherine O’Hara gets to celebrate with an entire day dedicated to just her. Sorry, other March 4th birthdays, but this is O’Hara’s day. While we have all witnessed the Catherine O’Hara renaissance with her performance as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, she is an actress of iconic proportions.

From Lydia Deetz’s step-mother, Delia, to Kevin McAllister’s mother and beyond, so many of our childhoods were filled with the work of Catherine O’Hara, and now that Moira Rose has taken over our hearts, we just can’t stop appreciating her talent and ability. So yes, in the dark and dense world that is 2020, we get to have one day where we just cry and praise Catherine O’Hara, and honestly, we need it.

Twitter decided to celebrate O’Hara with their favorite roles, favorite gifs, and joy over the actress.

We really get to have #CatherineOHaraDay. We are so blessed. https://t.co/G7QqVsLGMI — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) March 4, 2020

Is this one of the best acceptance speeches, or is it ~the~ best acceptance speech? For four years in a row, Catherine O’Hara has won the Canadian Screen Award for her role as Moira Rose. Let’s hope we’re celebrating again later this month! #CatherineOHaraDay pic.twitter.com/UxV5U85iKY — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 4, 2020

I would fall at her feet. The GODDESS that is #CatherineOHaraDay https://t.co/RxSv8V32IQ — Amy Shiels (@amy_shiels) March 4, 2020

since apparently it’s #CatherineOHaraDay let’s all take a moment of silence to appreciate every time moira rose has said bébé on schitt’s creek (could find a twitter account to tag but kiana tran on youtube made this) pic.twitter.com/L8Xi6zf7aR — matt (@RealMattGannon) March 4, 2020

The world is a dumpster fire, but we can all celebrate #CatherineOHaraDay pic.twitter.com/6kiqvxlsla — Rachel Assisi (@rachassisi) March 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to Catherine O’Hara, the Queen of Everything #CatherineOHaraDay 👸👸👸👸👸🌏🌎🌍💥 https://t.co/3dV8iKGlV4 — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) March 4, 2020

At least it’s #CatherineOHaraDay, which we can all get behind pic.twitter.com/YHDBAcXHk4 — Amanda (@AJGPanda) March 4, 2020

For me, one of my favorite childhood movies is The Nightmare Before Christmas, and I was today years old when I learned that Catherine O’Hara brought one of my favorite fictional characters to life. Sally the Ragdoll is none other than O’Hara, and maybe I started crying thinking about it. SALLY THE RAGDOLL!!!! THE BEST!

So today, share your love for Catherine O’Hara. Watch Schitt’s Creek, pretend it’s Christmas again and watch Home Alone, or get your Christopher Guest on and just appreciate her body of work. She’s one of those actresses who has been a part of so many classic films and television shows that we all have a different one to love. I, personally, will be listening to The Nightmare Before Christmas and crying since I never realized it was Catherine O’Hara before.

