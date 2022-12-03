Today is a No Bones Day. Noodle the Pug Has Passed Away.

Welp, it’s time to call it. Today and every day hence is a “no bones” day because a true legend has left us. Noodle the pug, the icon who brought us “bones or no bones” sadly passed away on Friday at the age of fourteen and a half according to his owner Jonathan Graziano.

Noodle captured our hearts last year when he took Tiktok by storm with his “bones or no bones” game. Graziano developed this enchanting game when he would film Noodle every morning to see if Noodle would stand up or flop back over onto his little doggie bed.

If Noodle stood up it was declared a “Bones Day” but if Noodle refused to leave his comfy bed it was a “No Bones Day” and a sign to relax, let yourself take a break, and stay in. Graziano’s videos became an instant hit and racked up millions of views and his account grew to 4.4 million followers. We just could not get enough of Noodle and knowing if we were to have bones or no bones.

@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jonathan

Graziano announced Noodle’s passing on TikTok, the platform that made Noodle a household name. He said:

“It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be… This is incredibly sad, it’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

Graziano said that Noodle was at home when it happened and passed while in his arms. He also encouraged fans to celebrate Noodle while they “navigate this sadness.”

RIP Noodle The Pug. A great friend and a pug who spread joy to millions. May it forever be a bones day ?? pic.twitter.com/6XpCaMbHwp — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) December 3, 2022

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy,” he said. “What a run. Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us.”

Fans of Noodle on Twitter are bidding farewell to the beloved dog with the hashtag “#BonesDay” and extending their condolences and well wishes to Graziano with one fan saying “It will now and forever be a bones day.”

Rest in peace, Noodle.

(Image: Jonathan Graziano)

