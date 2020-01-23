Things We Saw Today: Final To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Showcases Our Dear Peter Kavinsky’s Competition

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before swooped in and stole our hearts much like these boys stole Lara Jean Covey’s, and now, the final trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Stil Love You is here! With John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) pulling at her heartstrings, it seems as if Lara Jean (Lana Condor) can’t seem to make up her mind and honestly, I do not blame her.

The beautiful series written by Jenny Han captivated audiences with the first film, and it seems as if we’re in for quite the heartache with P.S. I Still Love You. At least, if this trailer has anything to say about it.

In a love triangle of the highest degree, Lara Jean has quite the decision in front of her, and seeing her back and forth makes me feel for her. All she wants, in this trailer at least, is advice from her mother, and that’s maybe the most heart-breaking part of this series. All the Covey girls want is their mother and watching them bond together, rely on their dad, and learn to cope with teenage life without her is a beautiful journey.

I can’t wait to spend my Valentine’s Day falling in love with the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (and probably crying on my couch again).

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Mean Girls the Musical, which is adapted from Mean Girls the movie, is now going to be adapted into Mean Girls the Musical the Movie? Help, my head hurts. (via Variety)

Teens are just being teens, doing teen things like dipping their balls in soy sauce and lighting houses on fire on TikTok. (via Gizmodo)

this watchmen marketing is giving me anxiety https://t.co/1tl8Mlp19b — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) January 23, 2020

Annabella Sciorra testifies against Harvey Weinstein. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Continuing to make history in the worst of ways, Donald Trump is set to appear in person at the anti-abortion March for Life. (via HuffPost)

Anything we missed out there Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com