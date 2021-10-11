Willy Wonka is getting a fresh prequel. Why? Because Hollywood refuses to take on original IP and is only recycling things we know and have seen over and over again right now. Whatever. I’m excited about it because Timothée Chalamet is playing Willy Wonka, and I love the character created by Roald Dahl with a glass elevator that goes every which way. That doesn’t mean I think this should be a thing happening. But it is, and at this point, we just have to accept it.

Now, we have our first look at Chalamet as Wonka, and it is certainly a choice look for the famous chocolatier.

Twitter had some thoughts …

I would be happier about this if the story wasn’t “Willy Wonka origin story” and instead was “Young Ian McKellen attends first gay club” pic.twitter.com/YmN8UhtLyt — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 11, 2021

the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021

Brave choice to make Willy Wonka’s origin story set in 2010 Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/cqtJBCByJK — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 10, 2021

Theres only two films willy Wonka and spiderman and they’re both remade every 3 months. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) October 11, 2021

I don’t need a sexy young Willy Wonka movie. Show me a wicked old, retired Wonka, on an unstoppable killing spree in his nursing home. Taking down seniors left and right with poisoned Werthers and booby-trapped pudding cups. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 11, 2021

Willy Wonka is so weird. I’ve had chocolate too bro. Not gonna act all weird because of it — pj evans (@pjayevans) October 10, 2021

y’all making the wrong movie cause that is not Willy Wonka 😭 pic.twitter.com/4NKcvP00n5 — bex ♡’s laszlo !! ☻ (@milkdancy) October 10, 2021

I thought Willy wonka had a bob? https://t.co/GcS2fShto4 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 10, 2021

oh jesus now everybody about to be thirsting over willy wonka aGAIN https://t.co/7bNLmz4zq0 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) October 10, 2021

timothee chalamet willy wonka is what happens when a hollywood focus group tries to create a tumblr sexyman. pic.twitter.com/k0Neh1DkwC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) October 10, 2021

There was also a lot of talk online complaining how they’re making Willy Wonka “hot,” as if … Gene Wilder wasn’t Willy Wonka? Like, Willy Wonka has been hot. You’re just showing your entire self by making that statement. That or you only watched the cursed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie starring Johnny Depp, and that one is on you.

But why does he look like Gonzo is my question? Sure, Willy Wonka has some different outfits. We have Gene Wilder’s wild hair and big bow look from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

And then there’s whatever vibe they were going for with the Johnny Depp version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Am I going to see this prequel? Yes, of course, I am. I’m going to go and probably enjoy it because I love the world of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka. That doesn’t mean I can’t ask questions like “Why in the world is he channeling his best Gonzo in the snow?”

(image: Disney)

