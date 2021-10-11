comScore Why Does Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Look Like Gonzo?
First Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Is Channeling His Best Muppet Christmas Carol Gonzo Vibe

By Rachel LeishmanOct 11th, 2021, 11:45 am
 

Gonzo and Rizzo walking in the snow in The Muppets Christmas Carol

Willy Wonka is getting a fresh prequel. Why? Because Hollywood refuses to take on original IP and is only recycling things we know and have seen over and over again right now. Whatever. I’m excited about it because Timothée Chalamet is playing Willy Wonka, and I love the character created by Roald Dahl with a glass elevator that goes every which way. That doesn’t mean I think this should be a thing happening. But it is, and at this point, we just have to accept it.

Now, we have our first look at Chalamet as Wonka, and it is certainly a choice look for the famous chocolatier.

Twitter had some thoughts …

There was also a lot of talk online complaining how they’re making Willy Wonka “hot,” as if … Gene Wilder wasn’t Willy Wonka? Like, Willy Wonka has been hot. You’re just showing your entire self by making that statement. That or you only watched the cursed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie starring Johnny Depp, and that one is on you.

But why does he look like Gonzo is my question? Sure, Willy Wonka has some different outfits. We have Gene Wilder’s wild hair and big bow look from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Gene Wilder talking about inspiration Willy Wonka in the Charlie Chocolate Factory

And then there’s whatever vibe they were going for with the Johnny Depp version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Johnny Depp talking about the earth in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Am I going to see this prequel? Yes, of course, I am. I’m going to go and probably enjoy it because I love the world of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka. That doesn’t mean I can’t ask questions like “Why in the world is he channeling his best Gonzo in the snow?”

