Just when you think the Guardians don’t care that much about making each other happy, James Gunn and company decide to release the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to make us cry. Over…Kevin Bacon? When Peter Quill is still upset over the death of Gamora and the other timeline’s Gamora disappearing, the holidays seem just that much lonelier.

The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation is now the second of its kind, the first being the absolutely brilliant Werewolf By Night that came out in October. And this new special presentation looks like the perfect blend of the humor we’ve come to know from James Gunn’s take on the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as a perfect entry into the holiday spirit.

What’s so sweet about this trailer is that it shows us just how much the Guardians actually care about each other. For a group of people thrust together who always seem to fight with one another, seeing them join their powers together to kidnap Kevin Bacon for Peter Quill is…well, oddly sweet.

The Guardians love each other

What this boils down to is a group of people who have become a family coming together for their friend who needs them. And when that friend loves Earth’s mightiest hero, Kevin Bacon, what better way to celebrate the holiday than to steal him from his home to surprise their friend? Honestly, I never thought I would be so happy to see Kevin Bacon show up.

What’s so fun about the Guardians is that their chaos comes across as love but when you really stop and think about it, a tree sacrificed his life for some humanoids and a talking raccoon. And we love them all for it. Now that Rocket has a new friend in Cosmo the dog though? I’m going to combust as the number one Rocket Raccoon stan.

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is hitting Disney+ on November 25th and is a perfect holiday watch with your family. Will I make my entire family sit down and watch it together? Yes, obviously, Kevin Bacon is in it.

