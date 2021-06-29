The Space Lizards … Eh, “Time-Keepers” Are Watching on Loki

So the space lizards—fine, the Time-Keepers—on Loki are figures that we have yet to meet. In the world of the comics, there is Ast, Vorth, and Zanth, who were all defeated by Kang the Conqueror, but we don’t know how much of that lore is at play in Loki or what is really happening with the Time-Keepers.

What we do know is that they are basically keeping a bunch of Variants hostage and erasing their memories so that they can work for the TVA for free and just be mindless agents to their cause, which we don’t even fully understand. Why is the sacred timeline that important that the Time-Keepers are keeping this strict of a rule on it? All those questions MIGHT be getting answered as a new poster for Loki shows the Time-Keepers looming with a comment about the Time-Keepers “monitoring every aspect of this timeline.” The part that intrigues me is the “this” of it all.

The space lizards are watching.

The Time Keepers are monitoring every aspect of this timeline. A new episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l4BctJihVT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 29, 2021

So we know that there is a multiverse in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as proven by … well, the title for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we don’t know the extent of it. The fact that this poster says “this” timeline says, to me at least, that there is more than one timeline they’re looking over, which would explain why Steve Rogers is not in prison with the TVA right now. Is the rule as long as the sacred timeline is fine then it’s okay if other timelines exist? Or are the Time-Keepers just people who love the power they have over all of time and don’t really care about making sure they’re doing their “jobs”?

If this means that we’ll get more of a look at them this week, then I’m excited to learn more about them all and how Kang the Conqueror comes into play, especially since he’s going to be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Jonathan Majors. I have so many theories about these beings that seem to be “all-knowing” and who loom over the TVA and have enough fear built in there that the TVA agents do whatever is asked of them—not by choice but still, they are dedicated to the sacred timeline.

We learned a lot about the TVA during “Lamentis,” and now with this poster, it feels like Loki and Sylvie may be talking to the Time-Keepers sooner rather than later, and who knows what’s going to happen there? Loki is filled with twists and surprises, and I don’t think that the Time-Keepers are going to be “good guys” or on Loki’s side when push comes to shove.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

