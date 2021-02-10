TikTok’s Austin Archer Tackles Politics and More in Original ’80s Synth Pop Bops

Tik Tok’s Austin Archer, who runs the account yourpal_austin, is one of the most creative content creators on the platform. This L.A- based actor and musician combines his love for music, particularly ’80s synth pop, with politics and more. What he ends up creating is a safe space to call out racists, sexists, and anyone he thinks is being incredibly obtuse.

Also, we’ve got to talk about the style. From the turtlenecks to the blazers, he looks snazzy and put together while calling racists “pricks,” standing by his political beliefs, and showing off the beautiful music he makes for those that need a little pick me up in 2021. There also might some fanny packs and white washed jackets too for your viewing pleasure.

(image: yourpal_austin TikTok)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]