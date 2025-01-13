Screenshots of TikTok and Rednote users
(@_grace.ws_, @nutswithjenna, @rataticpost)
TikTokers are moving to Chinese app Rednote in droves as the TikTok ban looms closer

With the TikTok ban set to go into effect on January 19 in the U.S., American users are fleeing to Rednote ahead of the date.

@holdensmith962

This is so funny #popculturenews #popculture #fyp #tiktokshop #rednote #scotus

♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim
@djinfinite

y’all we don’t take anything serious ☠️ #funny #rednote #nothingtoseehere #movingon #tiktokban #bye #america

♬ оригинальный звук – ChristinaJaais?

If you’re on TikTok, you’re probably dreading the looming ban, which will render the app totally inaccessible to U.S. users in less than a week, despite President-elect Donald Trump’s backtracking attempts. Government officials claim ByteDance’s wildly popular app poses a “national security issue,” positing that the Chinese government is out to “steal our data.” The New York Times has called the revival of this rhetoric “the new red scare,” while some TikTokers are convinced it’s merely a farce to bury widespread support for Palestine.

@rataticpost

#greenscreen

♬ original sound – Elise
@chiefuskweefus

Like that’s really funny ??? (chiefuskweefus, same handle)

♬ original sound – Chief Kweef
@_grace.ws_

My good sis Glorilla is worldwideee baby?‍↕️

♬ original sound – Grace✨??‍?
@don.vanderlinde

THIS APP IS SO FUCKING FUNNY #rednote

♬ original sound – Christina•Britney [etc.] ? – Xtina•Britney [etc.] ?
@devotedly.yours

If you’re looking for a new social media app not run by Meta or the other guy, Rednote is a great option ? #ttban #tiktokban

♬ original sound – Nuha

Ironically, the capitalist narrative used to drive the impending TikTok ban has inadvertently driven the app’s users to one that actually does have ties to China. Rednote—or Xiaohongshu, which also translates quite fittingly to “Little Red Book”—is best known as a Chinese version of TikTok here in the States. Aside from functional similarities, TikTokers will find a lot of the same content on the app, including popular music, ‘fit checks, and Luigi Mangione thirst edits. Good stuff, but what’s most exciting about the mass migration currently taking place is the largely warm welcome from Rednote’s Chinese user base.

“TikTok refugees” are already building rapport with Chinese users on the app, many of whom are leaving comments joking about reuniting with our “Chinese spies.” Some have even referred to Americans as “twins” in light of the approaching TikTok ban. Jokes aside, though, it’s incredibly cool to see users sharing popular internet slang and teaching Mandarin to English speakers. One TikToker suggested the move is so major it could even result in more Americans becoming bi- or trilingual. This, I’m here for.

@strlng_slvr

No, but really that creator’s content slaps. #rednote #ban

♬ original sound – mandi
@rayannarinehart

RedNote is lit! #TikTokrefugee

♬ original sound – rayannarinehart
@annaamayz

simplified video is two videos back from this one! #rednote #xiaohongshu

♬ original sound – Anna!!!
@nutswithjenna

#xiaohongshu #rednote this is a historical moment for the Chinese ppl ?

♬ original sound – ? Jenna| Fitness & Startup ?

While there’s no shortage of support, some of Rednote’s Chinese users remain rightfully hesitant and others find the influx of Americans rather annoying. With this in mind, it’s important for anyone who’s considering making the transition from TikTok to Rednote to be respectful and considerate in doing so. It’s no secret that we’ve earned a reputation for “colonizing” spaces that don’t belong to us, particularly White Americans, so it’s on us to remain earnest and understanding in our online interactions.

@angie__marie2

Maybe we can all learn to be kind again on social media! This app has me in my feels. ❤️

♬ original sound – Angie_Marie2
@suinevsba2z

To all the TikTok refugee out there You re gonna love Rednote#tiktokban #tiktokrefugee #rednote #xiaohongshu #redbook #chinese

♬ original sound – s00ine
@k.walmsley

Replying to @MrsTaz72 how to setup a new Red note account #tiktokban #rednote

♬ original sound – Krystn Walmsley
@jackylee09

Replying to @ARadiantDawn steps in starting your Xiaohongshu (小红书) account #小红书 #xiaohongshu #littleredbook #tutorial #tiktok

♬ original sound – Jacky Lee

Many Rednote users have shared tips for Americans getting started on the app. One said Chinese users primarily use the app for things like restaurant and shopping suggestions, as well as makeup tips. This type of content is popular on TikTok, too, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is that Rednote’s user base is mainly Chinese-speaking. The same user reassured former TikTokers to feel free to speak English on the app, as many existing users do speak English as well (and some are looking to get a better grasp on the language!). Most importantly, building community is a top priority, and that’s something I think we can all agree on.

TikTok came a long way prior to the proposal of a ban. Once known best for viral dances and music clips, the app became a hub for unfiltered news out of Gaza and has more recently given its users a better look at both the devastation and aid brought on in the wake of the L.A. fires. Many believe this is the true reason the app has been attacked by conservative leaders, and while you have to be wary of propaganda no matter where you go on social media, many users on Rednote want to continue these important conversations with us.

Rednote is currently free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Developers have been working to implement English translation and are now doubling down to get this feature up and running as more Americans create accounts. For now, you can set your account’s language to English, as well as Chinese Simplified or Chinese Traditional, but posts and comments from other users will not be translated to English just yet.

