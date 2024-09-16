TikTok finds a wholesome beauty trend with ‘Beetlejuice’ lips

After the legging legs and septum arms controversies, BeautyTok has finally given users a safe and wholesome trend to follow that’s also perfect for spooky season: Beetlejuice lips.

Recommended Videos

BeautyTok is a subsection of TikTok focused on providing makeup and beauty tips, reviews, and tutorials for viewers. Unfortunately, some of the worst trends on TikTok have sprouted from the community as made-up terms like “legging legs” and “septum arms” are utilized to body shame women and promote dangerous or even impossible beauty standards.

So when the term Beetlejuice lips started trending, many probably felt a sense of dread, wondering if it was yet another made-up term to unlock new insecurities in women. Fortunately, it’s a genuine beauty trend anyone can try and have fun with.

TikTokers show off their Beetlejuice lips

The Beetlejuice lip trend appears to have started with TikToker Hello Adri, who put a Beetlejuice spin on a zebra lip hack from Luara Reisinger. In Hello Adri’s video, she uses bright green Matte Fluid Eye Paint to paint her lips. Then, she puckers her lips and dusts them with black eye shadow powder. The black eye shadow powder fills her lip creases, so when she unpuckers her lips, it creates a black-on-green zebra pattern. It makes for a quite mesmerizing, Beetlejuice-esque effect.

Hello Adri’s video quickly went viral, garnering 42.5 million views and over 4 million likes. Soon, dozens of videos began cropping up of users trying the trend and being enamored with the results.

Of course, as with every trend, there were some failures. Success may depend on what kind of makeup one uses for the effect, how quickly it is applied, and how much one scrunches one’s lips. Viewers were also amused when they realized the trend seemingly doesn’t work on people who have had lip fillers. It’s unclear if they have less natural creases than those without fillers or if it’s because the fillers make it more difficult for them to scrunch up their lips as they’re supposed to.

Jeffree Star was one of the first to hilariously fail the trend, followed by Jessypribeautycreator, both of whom admitted it must be because of their fillers.

Fortunately, TikTok seems to be having fun with the trend, with both failures and successes going viral. It’s nice to see a wholesome beauty trend emerge from TikTok and viewers using it to have fun instead of to body shame.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy