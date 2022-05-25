TikTok Is in Love With Avengers Campus’ Captain America

TikTok is no stranger to falling in love with the Avengers at Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure. From hot Loki to the inclusion of Steven Grant in his little three-piece suit, the campus has been filled with fans rightfully fawning over our favorite characters. The most recent addition to the lineup is the love that everyone seems to have for the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan. When scrolling through your algorithm-fueled “For You” page, you’ve probably seen at least one person being led around the park on the arm of Steve Rogers. And can you blame anyone?

For the many fans of Captain America, they can talk with Steve and ask him questions or ask to go on patrol with him—which means you walk on the arm of Captain America. So, truly living your absolute best life. Basically, it seems like Steve Rogers just walks around and flirts with everyone, and that’s fine and dandy and yes, I’m not jealous of all these TikTokers who got to go talk to Steve. (I’m jealous and it might be the first thing I do in Avengers Campus.)

There are incredibly cute moments, like Steve talking to girls in line for food at Pym’s and telling them that the tater tots are worth the wait, only to come back later and ask them how they were.

In so many of these TikToks, it’s just set up like a love story. The poster will post about Steve from afar and then show the journey of how they got closer to Captain America. And then finally, they get to walk with him or hug him, or he smirks at them and everyone swoons. Again, can you blame anyone?

There are some other cute moments, too. Now that there is a second “America” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans have Disneybound to meet Steve. Disneybound is when you go dressed like a version of a Disney character that looks different enough so kids won’t think you’re one of the characters in the park. It’s a protection in place so children won’t interact with people who aren’t official cast members.

So in this video, a girl Disneybounding as America Chavez gets to meet Steve, and it’s incredibly cute.

Like again, he’s a flirt.

So if you get to go to Avengers Campus, I guess get your flirt on with Steve Rogers or see what antics Loki is up to and just genuinely have a fun time with the characters there. I know I’m probably going to go and cry at Wanda Maximoff for a few minutes and ask her if she’ll be my best friend, but that’s just me.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

