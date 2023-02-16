TikTok Dives Into All the ‘Dumb Ways To Die’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you were on the Internet in 2012, chances are that you heard the song ‘Dumb Ways to Die.’ The song (and its accompanying adorable video) has cheery lyrics about all the ridiculous ways people can die, such as “Get[ting] your toast out with a fork,” “Do[ing] your own electrical work,” “Teach[ing] your self how to fly,” or “Eat[ing] a two-week-old unrefrigerated pie.”

The trend has re-emerged on TikTok with many people playing the sound byte over videos of people having near misses or accidents (a little bit like the To Be Continued Meme). But my personal favorite version is the Marvel Cinematic Universe edits that use this song and perfectly-timed freeze-frame cuts to hilarious effect.

This trend isn’t exactly new, and in fact, that this song came out right as Marvel was really starting to make bank is an impressive reminder of the MCU’s longevity and how it has grown but also stays the same.

It’s also interesting to see the near-misses that almost turned our favorite heroes into our late heroes, along with incidents that genuinely did result in characters dying.

What do you think the ‘dumbest way to die’ in the MCU was? Who do you think is next? (And please no spoilers for Quantumania!)

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment/Disney)

