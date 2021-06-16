TikTok Artist Paints Tom Hiddleston and Other Celebrities as Classics From the 1800s

TikTok is a treasure trove of talented artists who share their hard work with the world. And sometimes, while you’re endlessly scrolling through your for you page, you stumble across a talent that is so stunning that you’re left without words. That’s how I felt the moment I laid eyes on the work of TikTok user Yelena “Lena” Sugralinova (@sugralinovaelena).

This artist has taken their love for celebrities like Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Millie Bobby Brown, and more and combined it with classic painting from the 1800s. And each and every single one is more beautiful than the one that came before it. Seriously, I’ve never really cared for art like that, but if it’s work like this, sign me up!

Check out my favorite pieces below, from Sebastian Stan to Timothee Chalamet and Bella Poarch, just to name a few!

(image: @sugralinovaelena on TikTok)

