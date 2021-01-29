Oneya D’Amelio’s “Angry Reactions” TikTok Is the Self Care We All Need Today
“Your Korean Dad” isn’t the only TikTok account spreading love and positivity on the app. Oneya D’Amelio is also here to brighten your day and make sure that you know that you are loved and appreciated. His TikTok account, titled “Angry Reactions,” is full of … well, angry reactions. But he’s not yelling because he’s trying to scare you off or because he’s angry. Oh no. He’s yelling because he wants you, and anyone watching, to know that you are beautiful, smart, kind, and all these other positive things that he thinks you should know about yourself.
“Angry Reactions” is also a place where D’Amelio connects with people from all over TikTok. He fauns over fans who draw him in side by side reaction videos. He champions people who are having a bad day and have no one to celebrate with them about the important things in life. And he loves when people do cute, kind, and amazing things that have to do with their lives or self care. D’Amelio is a beacon of hope and I hope he gives you that pick me up that you might need today in the form of Angry Reactions.
@angryreactionsThis is for you ❤️♬ original sound – favsoundds
@angryreactions#duet with @maddiekuzma Can you guys help me give Maddie the BIGGEST congrats! I’m so proud of you 👑❤️ keep being great!♬ original sound – Oneya D’Amelio
@angryreactionsAnswer me in the comments 😡👇🏿♬ Follow me – Deshawn🤩🥶
@angryreactions#duet with @colindarke This is ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!! Thank you so much! This made me so happy! #fyp♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre
@angryreactionsWatch this video twice!! 😡❤️♬ Real Shit – Juice WRLD & benny blanco
@angryreactions#duet with @dunkin.ducks that duck is so cute♬ original sound – The Quack House
@angryreactionsThis is for you 💕♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre
