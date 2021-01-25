TikTok Is Thirsty for Pedro Pascal and So Am I

José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, better known as Pedro Pascal, is an internet dreamboat. Part of it is due to his acting skills. His portrayal of Oberyn Martell on the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones was *chefs kiss.* Netflix’s Narcos, a biographic crime series where he played Javier Peña, was TV excellence. And Disney’s The Mandalorian proved that Pascal has the range to go from hero to daddy in 2.5 seconds.
Then there’s the fact that he’s an absolute goober who just so happens to be hotter than the sun. All his interviews (including the ones with Oscar Isaac) are a delight to watch, every smile he throws the viewers way is adorable AF, and his kindness towards fans is something to be admired. That’s why there are so many people thirsting all over him, including myself, and the reason for this roundup of our favorite Pedro Pascal TikToks.
@clownyamsReply to @lukeschanelbootz 🤯 ##pedropascal ##pedropascaltiktok ##fyp ##pedropascalsimp ##mandalorian ##gameofthrones ##oberynmartell ##got ##mando ##oberyn♬ Just thinkin about this – Ally
@ashleyisasianThis might become a daily thing 🙂 ##pedropascalsimp ##pedropascaltok ##pedropascal ##fyp ##pedropascalisveryhot ##simp ##helpme♬ stayin alive x poouussyy talk – DJ Lilli
@caffeineandcorgisanyone else….. ##pedropascal ##bisexual ##mandalorian ##pedropascaltiktok ##dindjarin ##javierpena ##fyp♬ original sound – —Claudia <3
@laurenmeyerz##greenscreen ##pedropascal LMAO♬ original sound – 🖤Kamarya🖤
@pedropascalplssteponmei love him 😅✋🏼 ##pedropascal ##pedropascalsimp ##javierpeña ##agentwhiskey ##dindjarin♬ original sound – annie
@a.djarinAwooga awooga ##pedropascal ##pedropascalisveryhot ##imsoembarassing ##fyp♬ original sound – dicaprihoe🤚
@luvpescallove this man😩✋💗 ##mandalorian ##mando ##pedropascal ##pascal ##pedro ##CleanTok ##VisionBoard ##edit ##starwars ##ily ##fyp ##foryou♬ Shaxicula (Toxic x Love Shack x Dragula) – DJ Cummerbund
@anidalcsentertainer of the year josé pedro balmaceda pascal // ##pedropascal ##pedropascaledit ##themandalorian ##themandalorianedit ##starwars ##foryoupage ##fyp♬ original sound – izzy
@riconastysiphonei want to be him so bad ##pedropascal ##men ##fyp ##LiftandSnatchBrow ##themandalorian♬ SIMP SCREAM – ..wheat..
@firelordrachelThey✨ ##starwars##dindjarin##cassianandor##poedameron##spacelatinos♬ original sound – —Claudia <3
@craigorytuckerIt’s the behind the scenes photos and WEARING A MASK for me 🥰 ##fyp ##forgou ##foryoupage ##pedropascal ##themandalorian ##mando ##dindjarin ##starwars♬ original sound – Alec Townsend
@mel..reneei never thought i’d thank the empire ##themandalorian ##mando ##starwars ##pedropascal ##dindjarin ##fyp ##foryoupage ##madalorianseason2♬ yt is chillytunees – chillytunees
@j3nn4j👀🥵 ##pedropascal ##fyp ##foryou ##themandalorian ##mandalorian ##dindjarin ##illneversnitchonyoudaddy♬ original sound – AgentofTrauma
@onedankmom##lgbt ##bi ##pedropascal ##harrystyles ##dakotajohnson ##foryou♬ original sound – Hot Plastic Poets
@sebastianwflynnthank u costume department ##javierpena ##pedropascal ##narcos ##themandalorian ##men ##film ##tv ##fyp♬ you know what.. – shrimp
@officialpedropascal##pedrotiktok agghhhhhh ##pedropascal ##narcos ##mandolorian ##starwars also @graysonlee_ I’m in love now help 🥺✋♬ I like PEDRO PASCAL – Alexis
(image: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
