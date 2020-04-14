Ticketmaster Changes Their Refund Policy in Ongoing Effort to Treat Customers Badly

There’s not a lot to like about Ticketmaster: outrageous service fees, inefficient customer support, a massive data breach that compromised customer’s data. But like many monopolies, buyers are left with little choice when it comes to securing verified tickets for concerts, sporting events, and the like.

Now, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, live events are canceled and postponed. But in a desperate cash grab, Ticketmaster has quietly changed its refund policy, screwing over countless customers who need extra money now more than ever. In the policy update, Ticketmaster has said that they will no longer issue refunds for postponed or rescheduled events, only canceled ones.

Many of these events are postponed indefinitely, with no future dates in sight. Ticketmaster, like every other business, is clearly going to suffer as a result of the pandemic. But for a company valued at billions of dollars to bilk their customers out of their money is just plain wrong, and people are justifiably pissed off.

Just last week, an angry customer filed a class action lawsuit against ticket competitor StubHub, which has also reversed their refund policies. Instead of giving refunds, StubHub is now replacing them with vouchers for 120 percent of the tickets’ purchase price. The company released a statement saying, “It is currently impossible for us to offer immediate cash refunds to all buyers.”

Many took to social media to call out Ticketmaster for their shady business practices, including consumer watchdog and California Rep. Katie Porter:

I applaud Ticketmaster for continuing to shine in what is apparently a competition to provide the worst customer service in any industry. Exorbitant ticket fees for negligible benefits—now taking advantage of a crisis to line their pockets? Next level. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/XySh6Ka04K — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 14, 2020

If there’s one company that goes under this year, I hope it’s ticketmaster and their greedy ass practices that bar poor people from ever enjoying events. https://t.co/jryakV4qNH — chronically tired ❤🦓♿🦖 (@bigbang) April 13, 2020

Ticketmaster is a runaway corrupt monopoly. They forced out or gobbled up every ticketing company, then merged with Live Nation and monopolized both venues and promo, to the vast detriment of fans, artists, and communities. 1/ pic.twitter.com/q1mYvl4454 — Covered Dish People (@doctorow) April 14, 2020

Motherfuckers, we will cancel all our shows and then you’ll fucking refund them. @Ticketmaster https://t.co/cdmDAVndny — The Dollop (@thedollop) April 14, 2020

I’d like to see Ticketmaster burn https://t.co/nFM0iYiWUA — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 14, 2020

Apparently, if you bought MLB tickets through Ticketmaster, you won’t be getting refunded for games postponed by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/NwzPrFKKRn — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) April 14, 2020

Pearl Jam warned us about Ticketmaster. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 14, 2020

If Ticketmaster isn’t gonna refund me during a pandemic then I don’t really understand why I paid a convenience fee — dan wickes (@dan_wickes) April 13, 2020

Almost comforting that as the world goes insane, ticketmaster being unscrupulous pieces of shit is our constant. https://t.co/YKs7mITR1L — Noah Harald (@NoahHarald) April 14, 2020

Live Nation purchased Ticketmaster. That’s how big the promotional company Live Nation is. The only other one equal in size is called AEG. Those two decide your $$ charges. I believe they’re buying up local live performance theaters as well😢 You’re their customers. Let them know https://t.co/Q9C6Tx75PK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 13, 2020

Many businesses are struggling to survive in this bleak new economic landscape. But given the government bailouts, the massive tax breaks, and their literal monopoly over the live event industry, I have less than zero empathy for the corporate overlords at Ticketmaster and other price-gouging sites.

The only tickets I’ll be buying now will be for a front-row seat to the inevitable class-action lawsuit in their future.

(via Digital Music News, image: Ticketmaster)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com