Ticketmaster Changes Their Refund Policy in Ongoing Effort to Treat Customers Badly

By Chelsea SteinerApr 14th, 2020, 3:54 pm

ticketmaster

There’s not a lot to like about Ticketmaster: outrageous service fees, inefficient customer support, a massive data breach that compromised customer’s data. But like many monopolies, buyers are left with little choice when it comes to securing verified tickets for concerts, sporting events, and the like.

Now, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, live events are canceled and postponed. But in a desperate cash grab, Ticketmaster has quietly changed its refund policy, screwing over countless customers who need extra money now more than ever. In the policy update, Ticketmaster has said that they will no longer issue refunds for postponed or rescheduled events, only canceled ones.

Many of these events are postponed indefinitely, with no future dates in sight. Ticketmaster, like every other business, is clearly going to suffer as a result of the pandemic. But for a company valued at billions of dollars to bilk their customers out of their money is just plain wrong, and people are justifiably pissed off.

Just last week, an angry customer filed a class action lawsuit against ticket competitor StubHub, which has also reversed their refund policies. Instead of giving refunds, StubHub is now replacing them with vouchers for 120 percent of the tickets’ purchase price. The company released a statement saying, “It is currently impossible for us to offer immediate cash refunds to all buyers.”

Many took to social media to call out Ticketmaster for their shady business practices, including consumer watchdog and California Rep. Katie Porter:

Many businesses are struggling to survive in this bleak new economic landscape. But given the government bailouts, the massive tax breaks, and their literal monopoly over the live event industry, I have less than zero empathy for the corporate overlords at Ticketmaster and other price-gouging sites.

The only tickets I’ll be buying now will be for a front-row seat to the inevitable class-action lawsuit in their future.

(via Digital Music News, image: Ticketmaster)

