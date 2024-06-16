Hugh Jackman’s Next Movie Sounds a Lot Like ‘Babe,’ and We’re Into It

Old Blood meets new as Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, and new generation stars Nicholas Galitzine and Molly Gordon are headlining Amazon MGM’s live-action comedy film Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.

According to THR, Nicholas Braun (Succession), Hong Chau (The Whale), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Tosin Cole (Till), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka), and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) are also attached to the project. Kyla Balda is directing the film, with Lindsay Doran and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner producing. Balda’s earlier work includes the animated films Minions, Despicable Me 3, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Even more interesting is the screenwriter for Three Bags Full: Craig Mazin, the co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us and Chernobyl.

Based on the 2005 international bestseller by German crime writer Leonie Swann, Three Bags Full follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who enjoys a close bond with his sheep and rears them only for their wool. Hardy reads them murder mysteries every night, pretending that his sheep understand, oblivious to the fact that not only do the sheep understand, but they also discuss the story later and work out the culprits.

When George is found dead under suspicious circumstances, the sheep take it upon themselves to figure out whodunit, choosing not to rely on incompetent local cop Tim Derry (Nicholas Braun). How the sheep go about solving the case and exploring the world outside of their farm for the first time forms the rest of the story.

The creative team includes George Steel (director of photography), Suzie Davies (production designer), Rosa Dias (costume designer), Graham Page (visual effects supervisor), Paul Machliss (editor), and Sharon Martin (hair and make-up designer). The executive production team includes Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood, and Tim Wellspring.

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie is slated for theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

