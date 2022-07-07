Who Is [SPOILER] in the Mid-Credits Scene of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the second team-up between star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi, and it’s frankly better than the last (and Ragnarok was a hard film to follow and one-up). The movie is heartwarming, hilarious, tear-inducing, and more, and still, there are twists and turns that will shock you and make you scream and kick a chair in front of you. I know because I did, in fact, do all of those things while watching the movie.

But there is also a surprise casting that is revealed in the mid-credits scene for the film that really just came out of left field for me and was such a shock that I hope others get to also experience the joy I had when I realized what was happening. And for those who have seen it or don’t care about spoilers, let’s talk about the reveal in the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder.

**Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder lie ahead**

During the course of the movie, we get to meet Zeus (Russell Crowe) as Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane all try to get the gods to help them take on Gorr the God Butcher. But quickly, Thor and his crew realize that the gods think they’re safe away from society, so they don’t take Thor’s pleas seriously, and our favorites do what they do best and try to just steal Zeus’ lightning bolt from him so they can use it against Gorr.

The result is Zeus being shot through the chest with it, and during the course of the movie, we think that Thor killed Zeus, only to realize that Zeus can’t die, and instead, he just now has a whole in his chest. And in the mid-credits scene, we get to see Zeus’ anger manifested in his son, Hercules, wanting to get revenge for his dad. Now who is playing Hercules?

MOTHERF**KING ROY KENT.

Yes, Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the end credits of Thor: Love and Thunder, and reader, let me tell you, I kicked the back of the seat in front of me so hard we have to be grateful that no one was sitting there. I did start chanting “ROY KENT, ROY KENT, HE’S HERE, HE’S THERE, HE’S EVERY-F**KING-WHERE,” though.

Marvel’s Hercules is inspired by the same Hercules that exists in Greek mythology, made clear by his father being Zeus, and in the world of the Marvel comics, he’s a rival for Thor. So, it might not be an easy relationship for the two of them, but seeing Chris Hemsworth and Brett Goldstein face off against each other in future Marvel movies is sure to delight all the Ted Lasso fans out there—and also those of us who love Goldstein for his love of the Muppets. Or both. (I’m a “both.” I’m the center of that venn diagram.)

We don’t know when we’ll see Hercules again, but we do know that Thor will return (as the end of the credits state), so it’s just a matter of whether Hercules is making an appearance sooner rather than later.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]