When season 1 of Ted Lasso featured their grumpy Roy Kent in a trash can, the comparisons to Sesame Street‘s Oscar the Grouch were readily available. It makes sense; Roy was always angry and we loved him for it, and that same attachment is why we love Oscar the Grouch. They’re two grumps in a trash can. What’s not to love?

What’s even cuter about the connection is how much Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein loves the Muppets. If he’s not performing a Muppets number all by himself, he’s doing interviews in front of his Muppets poster and holding up his award.

happy ted lasso awards sweep season pic.twitter.com/mmjEYL3v0y — ad (@Iedtasso) August 30, 2021

Now though, Goldstein’s connection to Oscar the Grouch got a bit closer …

I love when art imitates life pic.twitter.com/VcJ4D3L1z2 — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) February 15, 2022

Oscar and Roy are friends now! Well, sort of. Goldstein took a trip to Sesame Street to meet with his fellow grouch and the two spent their time in each other’s trash cans. The two are sitting next to each other in their cans, watching as Big Bird sings past them talking about how wonderful the day is, but of course, two grumps wouldn’t agree!

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

But it wasn’t all friendly cuddles. Apparently, Oscar the Grouch didn’t warm up to Goldstein …

I met a kindred spirit the other day. I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram. https://t.co/3k3qzXM2lf — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) February 15, 2022

I would watch any and every bit of Brett Goldstein and the Muppets that exists out there, and if they wanted to make a whole movie to make Goldstein’s dreams come true? Well, that’d be a dream!

(image: HBO)

