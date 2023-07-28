This Time #BoycottEtsy Is Just TERFS Throwing a Tantrum That the Website Won’t Host Their Bigotry

If you saw #BoycottEtsy trending and thought it was a another round of Etsy sellers trying to negotiate better terms with the e-commerce giant, don’t be taken in. This time, it’s just a bunch of TERFs throwing a tantrum because they don’t like Etsy’s policy against hate speech and think they, rather than trans people, should be protected by it.

I see #BoycottEtsy is trending. But it’s to do with TERFS being mad rather than the fact they’re withholding sellers money for months on end leaving them without money to live on. — Laura ???????? (@LauraS_442) July 27, 2023

While there’s a lot of legitimate problems with Etsy, from the way they treat their sellers to the proliferation of drop shippers selling poorly manufactured knockoffs of independent designs, the fact that they’re apparently unwilling to tolerate transphobic bigotry is a surprising point in their favor. However, to the class of privileged pseudo-feminists who make hating trans people and trying to strip their human rights their entire personality, Etsy refusing to tolerate this is the worst, most hateful thing they can imagine—a veritable attack on feminism, and women as a whole!

Obviously, they weren’t going to let this stand, and thus, #BoycottEtsy was born. Oh well. At least if they’re spending their time annoying a multi-billion dollar corporation on Twitter (or, to be clear, trying to annoy because, I promise you, Etsy does not care), they’re not harassing actual trans people.

These are the top shareholders of Etsy. It's time to give Etsy the Bud Lite treatment. Share it wide. Make Etsy hurt until they stop choosing to oppress women or anyone against the #GenderBorg.



#BoycottEtsy #Trantifa pic.twitter.com/4qLyfUsjsr — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) July 27, 2023

There are plenty of reasons to #BoycottEtsy, but their stance against anti-#LGBTQ+ bullshit is not one of them.



Folks like this are on the wrong side of history.



Why does anyone being themselves bother anyone else?

Mind your own fucking business.#TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/AuS3Oc7HcG — PRIDE with Collide Collection ?️‍??️‍⚧️???? (@pridewcollide) July 27, 2023

Adding fuel to their tantrum fire is the fact that Etsy hasn’t taken down a bunch of anti-TERF merchandise, complete with cute yet aggressive imagery like a kitten holding a knife. No one with any sense thinks these things are actual threats or attempts at incitement to violence, but when you’re a self absorbed conspiracy theorist who blames all of your problems on the existence of trans people (while ignoring the actual power dynamics at play) everything is threat aimed directly at you. Because, you know, you’re the main character and the centre of the universe.

Hate speech is allowed if it’s in Lisa Frank, apparently #BoycottEtsy https://t.co/sVprdN6xCC — Wren ????? (@thatbloodybird) July 27, 2023

@Etsy values. Ban feminists for very innocuous stuff. Keep the threats of violence for trans ideology. Etsy's values are screwed up and I support the #BoycottEtsy campaign. https://t.co/Sdg8v62WlV — Vexed (@AbsolutelyVexed) July 27, 2023

The thing is, as always, TERFs have wildly miscalculated their numbers and their level of support among the general population. Far from their conviction that they’re backed by a silent majority, too afraid to speak up against the “woke mob,” most people actually support trans people—and are really sick of the powerful bigots that are encroaching on all of our rights that TERFs love to simp for.

I saw #BoycottEtsy is trending, and since I just bought something there, I had to go see what it was.



It appears TERFs are upset that Etsy thinks being a TERF is hateful and gets their stuff taken down.



I'm glad I bought something there yesterday. Maybe I need to buy more. — Firstname Bunch O'Numbers ?????️‍⚧️?️‍?? (@ChrisC50878795) July 27, 2023

I would like to thank the #BoycottEtsy hashtag for letting me easily identify transphobes and terfs alike so I can go on a massive blocking spree. Got 'em all right there in a list just block. block. block. — hellsu | 5M for ★⁵?SKZ HALL OF FAME ? (@hellsu) July 27, 2023

looked into #BoycottEtsy expecting to suddenly feel an immense amount of guilt because i literally JUST ordered some stuff off there.. apparently its terfs mad LMAOOO good on etsy for cracking down on hate speech on their platform, lord knows other sites dont do that (hi amazon) — VEX | crowley era (@flatwoodsdaemon) July 27, 2023

While the #BoycottEtsy tag still has a lot of TERFs spewing their hateful rhetoric, it’s also now full of trans people and their allies, countering TERF talking points and sharing some of the really cute merch made by trans artists you can buy through the generally terrible but not in this instance website.

If you are looking at the #BoycottEtsy trend just know Etsy are selling these Anti-Terf designs!



They are pretty cool in my opinion and I am going to buy some. pic.twitter.com/zByQdwg9ZC — twitch.tv/ReloadLastSave Trans Rights. (@RealHintKeeper) July 27, 2023

Instead of #BoycottEtsy because some TERFs got mad at trans people for existing, you should check out our Pride Pandas stickers instead, and a bunch of other transgender stickers, designed by a trans woman! pic.twitter.com/UWdBBqfB7u — Animal Factory (@anmlfctry_shop) July 27, 2023

oh?? terfs are trying to #BoycottEtsy ?? anyways check out some of these handmade trans pride stuff on my shop ??️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/euov6fAuOS — ❁キアナ ??☀ (@KikiMegami) July 27, 2023

So, you know, if you’re looking for some really cool trans positive accessories, the chance to support independent queer artists, or an opportunity to spite a TERF, #BoycottEtsy has got you covered. Just click on the hashtag and scroll until you find something you like, assuming you can stomach the bigotry sprinkled in there. It’s great when TERFs shoot themselves in the foot like this (and to any TERFs reading, this is called figurative language, not a threat). It’s really weird coming down on the side of an exploitative corporation, but I guess TERFs really do make strange bedfellows out of everybody else.

Hey just saw why #BoycottEtsy is trending and fyi we have these stickers for sale there. A portion of the sales go to the @TrevorProject , I have set up a monthly donation. #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/Ati8cSUIhW — Karen Hallion Kenney (@Khallion) July 27, 2023

Happy shopping, I guess?

(featured image: nito100/Getty Images)

