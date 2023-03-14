Since the announcement of the new live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 classic The Little Mermaid, there has been an influx of racist abuse directed at Ariel actress Halle Berry, and it’s just ridiculous.

That’s why this TikTok about all of the differences between the animated Disney princess and the live-action remakes is so brilliant; it shows that, actually, Ariel’s skin color really isn’t that big of a deal.

In the video, creator Lily Hiʻilani Okimura explains that characters such as Mulan, Pocahontas, and Tiana are based on real people, and so it makes sense for them to be played by actresses who are of the same ethnicities. She points out that the color of their skin also plays a vital role in the stories that their movies tell, whereas, unfortunately, mermaids are not real. They are mythical creatures that do not exist, therefore they can look however people interpret them. Skin color, hair—everything.

She also points out that The Little Mermaid was made at a time when Black characters were few and far between. She challenges viewers to name one that was not white, was human, and was depicted in a positive light back then (I don’t know about you, but I struggle).

Halle Bailey has spoken about the racism that she and her character have received. She told The Face in an interview that as a Black person, “you expect it”.

“As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore. When [Chlöe and I] first signed to Parkwood, [Beyoncé] was always like: ​’I never read my comments. Don’t ever read the comments.’ Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo and I was so happy. I didn’t see any of the negativity.”

She continued: “I know people are like: ​’It’s not about race.’ But now that I’m her…People don’t understand that when you’re Black there’s this whole other community,” she added. “It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”

We think that if you’re really that bothered about a Black mermaid, you should make go into a dark room, sit down, and take a hard look at yourself—and maybe get a hobby?

(featured image: Disney)

