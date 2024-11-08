‘This psychopathic, evil policy’: Donald Trump threatens to strip immigrant children of their rights

Donald Trump’s stance on immigration has been racist and terrifying from the start. Now, with the power of the presidency behind him once more, he’s already threatening immigrants. In fact, his new policy would threaten birthright citizens.

Recommended Videos

Trump addressed a camera, talking about one of his first moves as President of the United States. “As part of my plan to secure the border on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship. It is things like this that bring millions of people to our country and they enter our country illegally,” Trump said in a haunting video.

Under this plan, it seems as if it will apply to the birthright citizenship of future children but there are still nearly 6 million people in this country that birthright citizenship currently applies to. As one user pointed out on X, “if they go through with this, it will devastate the nation with this psychopathic, evil policy.”

this applies to a minimum of 6,000,000 american citizens. if they go through with this it will devastate the nation with this psychopathic, evil policy. be careful https://t.co/WRXoHLOfUI — onion person (@CantEverDie) November 8, 2024

At this current moment, there is no news that Trump wants to retroactively change the citizenship of those who currently have birthright citizenship but also there is nothing to say he wouldn’t be that evil. He has targeted and attacked immigrants from his first running for office in 2016 and beyond. This new policy is exactly what the disgusting people who voted for him were voting for.

One user even pointed out that, as is the case with many Americans, Trump is technically a birthright citizen. “Trump’s family is American of German and Scottish descent, but he is not of Native American descent. Trump returns with his family to Germany.”

We were a nation build by immigrants.

One of the more shocking truths about this is that the people who support Trump willing ignore the fact that, for many of them, these immigration policies are how they even have the right to vote. Our families came to America with a dream and Trump and his goons want to take that dream away from others. That is incredibly anti-American.

But the MAGA heads don’t recognize that. They see the American Dream as what it can do for THEM and not the hope for the future that it was always meant to be. This is terrifying because when does he stop? If birthright citizens are going to have their rights taken away, what next? Anyone who hates him and says something negatively about him?

The dark and twisted rules of a Trump presidency are hauntingly endless and seeing him say outright that he is willing to tell American born citizens they are no longer such is horrifying. It should horrify you and everyone else but the dark reality is that millions of people voted for this monster. They wanted these policies and many of us are just living in fear of what he is going to do to this country.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy