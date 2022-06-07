This New ‘Ms. Marvel’ Poster Shows Why You Don’t Want To Mess With Kamala Khan

It’s not hard to see why Ms. Marvel, who will soon have her very own series on Disney+, is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe. She’s a funny, weird, and warm teenager just trying to do her best at school while protecting her family and friends as Jersey City’s premiere superhero. Not only that, but Ms. Marvel is tough. Now, a new collaboration between artist Terry Bogard and Marvel AUNZ (Australia and New Zealand) shows off Kamala Khan in all her glory!

The Ms. Marvel TV series, premiering June 8, tells the story of Kamala’s entry into the superhero world. Starting off as an Avengers fangirl, Kamala discovers a bangle that gives her the ability to manipulate cosmic energy. Of course, being a superhero doesn’t come without its costs, and Kamala soon finds herself being hunted by an agency looking for enhanced individuals.

Fans were initially disappointed to learn that Kamala’s powers had been changed from the comics. The original Kamala is a shapeshifter with the ability to stretch, shrink, grow, and mimic the appearance of others. This is due to her Inhuman genes, which are activated when she’s exposed to the Terrigen Mist. In the series, her powers come from the bangle, and although it’s true that Marvel has changed the look to a more cosmic effect, Kamala does still seem to have her ability to stretch.

New Poster Shows Off Kamala’s Powers and Personality

Terry Bogard, who goes by the name BossLogic, created this gorgeous poster in an official collaboration with Marvel Entertainment Australia and New Zealand.

BossLogic’s take on Kamala shows her blowing a bubble of pink bubblegum while making two fists, both of which are glowing and enlarged by her powers. The new poster looks like it’s an homage to the now-classic variant cover to Ms. Marvel #2 by Jorge Molina, which shows Kamala standing on a rooftop and blowing a bubble.

Ms. Marvel #2 variant cover by Jorge Molina. (Marvel Comics)

Like her comics counterpart, the MCU’s Ms. Marvel is a fun and irreverent hero who you really don’t want to mess with. She’s exactly the person you’d expect to kick ass and chew gum. Plus, after she gains her superhero sea legs in Ms. Marvel, she’ll be heading to the cosmos to team up with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, due out next summer.

If you want to see more of BossLogic’s work, which includes lots more Marvel characters, you can check out his online portfolio.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

