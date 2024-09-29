This MAGA fashion show is giving Project Runway X Project 2025

This “America First Patriotic Fashion Show” was a disaster waiting to happen. I’ve never seen a fashion show so devoid of life, joy, and creativity—which is an antithetical way to describe runway shows.

If there’s anything this MAGA-inspired, haute couture event did successfully, it was bringing drab department store catalogs to life. This soulless fashion show happened in Ronkonkoma, NY. Despite the lackluster designs and bland walks, the event garnered 200 attendees in total.

Simply put, there was not a single properly tailored dress or suit in sight. Featured on the runway was a blend of poorly structured dresses and sloppily painted jackets, and way too many designs showcasing former President Trump and the American flag. Surprisingly, the suits were colorful. They even had feathers—something most MAGA men are unlikely to wear. It’s the last thing I expected from a MAGA event, but those suits look like they came straight out of Party City.

To top this disaster off, it looked as though the models had never walked a runway. This tragic event could’ve easily been avoided if these designers and models had watched at least one season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

If I saw it…then you need to see it too!!! The MAGA Fashion Show… pic.twitter.com/tJtUc3L2eH — Brian Baez (@MentallyDivine) September 28, 2024

If RuPaul had been judging this fashion show, all the designers and models would’ve been told to “sashay away.” If I had to hazard a guess, the first look to be voted off would’ve been that red dress with Trump’s face all over it. Obvious fashion atrocities aside, the hideous tailoring and styling are not it.

Unironically unconstitutional

It’s odd to place the face of Donald Trump—a man allegedly willing to store confidential US government documents in his bathroom—beside the American flag. This man is the definition of “unpatriotic.”

Should I school a bunch of self-proclaimed patriots? According to Title 4 of the US Code, Chapter 1, Section 8, the flag “should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.” In other words, these MAGAs aren’t treating the flag right. It’s not supposed to be used as a fashion accessory.

Until they finally adhere to the US Code, I don’t want to hear another word from the MAGA crowd about how to treat the flag.

