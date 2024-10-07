‘This is, in fact, illegal’: Elon Musk’s mom gets Community Noted for calling for blatant voter fraud

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is too extreme even for her son’s MAGA overrun social media platform, receiving a Community Note on X calling her out for encouraging her followers to commit voter fraud.

Elon Musk is the billionaire founder of Tesla who recently bought Twitter to transform into a misinformation tool for far-right extremists. Just two years ago, he insisted he wanted X to be politically neutral and would not politicize the platform. However, now, he has gone full MAGA, making his debut at a recent Donald Trump rally where he gave a cringe-inducing speech in which he declared, “I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA.” Meanwhile, users have learned that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as his mother is also fully steeped in MAGA and promoting voter fraud.

Maye is a dietician, model, and author of A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. However, the vast majority of her recent activity on X is dedicated to peddling Musk’s MAGA agenda. She shared his appearance at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, with the caption, “So proud,” and other pro-Trump content.

Recently, though, she raised eyebrows after going on an unhinged rant on X, during which she called on her followers to commit blatant voter fraud.

Maye Musk claims voter fraud isn’t illegal

On October 5, Maye shared Musk’s post urging people to register to vote. However, according to her, “You don’t have to register to vote.” Instead, she suggested that, on Election Day, her followers could come up with 10 fake names and “go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times.” She concluded, “That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal.” It seems she was suggesting this in response to Republicans’ false belief that Democrats are committing voter fraud, as she urged her followers to “work the system, too.”

Despite the far-right leanings of X, Maye’s post was so outrageous that she quickly received a Community Note. The brief note simply read, “This is, in fact, illegal.”

The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too. https://t.co/GZ5DlaoFPs — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 5, 2024

After the incident, she claimed her post was just “sarcasm.” She also tried to argue that her post was actually describing what California Gov. Gavin Newsom was doing. The governor recently signed a law banning local voter ID requirements. According to Maye, Newsom passed the law to allow “illegal immigrants” to “vote many times.” Essentially, because she convinced herself that Democrats were committing voter fraud, even though she had no evidence, she thought she had the right to tell her over 1 million followers to commit voter fraud. In response to commenters warning her that her post would cause people to be jailed for voter fraud, she stated Newsom “should be jailed.” Maye also claimed that Newsom’s law was “credible evidence” of Democrats engaging in voter fraud.

Actually, this comes from Gavin Newsom. What you are saying is that he should be jailed for his new law that prevents ID when voting, so illegal immigrants can vote many times. I guess you don’t understand sarcasm. https://t.co/mw7dnyB7GX — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 6, 2024

Yes. Gavin Newsom just passed a law making it illegal to show voter ID at the polling stations. So, I guess you don’t understand sarcasm. https://t.co/uY1xPiQRVB — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 6, 2024

Of course, not many people buy her excuse of joking or sarcasm. She is a woman who has a large platform and decided to use misinformation to push her followers to commit voter fraud and vote “100 times” each. Given the Community Note, many people took her post seriously, including her false claim that voter fraud isn’t illegal. It doesn’t matter if Newsom’s law triggered her — there’s no excuse for someone with her level of power and influence to be calling for voter fraud. It doesn’t seem fair that Maye appears to believe she can just brush off her call to illegal action by claiming sarcasm, especially when one can’t even imagine how badly Republicans would flip out if a Democrat ever made a similar statement. What’s even more surprising is that she doesn’t seem to be embarrassed that her son’s own platform fact-checked her or that her unhinged post was a lot of social media users’ first introduction to her.

That’s not sarcasm, that’s an irresponsible post that is inaccurate. No humor in that one at all! If a Democrat said that, Trump would be ready to file suit and you know this to be true! Be better.. — Bo (@Boblaze426) October 6, 2024

Aren't you completely embarrassed, @mayemusk, that you just got community noted on the very platform owned by your son?

? pic.twitter.com/tDigg4elmH — Sunny "Burl" Daze (@Sunny_Burl_Daze) October 6, 2024

Elon’s mother is encouraging people to commit election crimes.



Do NOT do this. https://t.co/P75IZHWXDo — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 6, 2024

The mother of Elon Musk jumped into the fray today. She’s as fucked up as her son. pic.twitter.com/6ieZstEpNh — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) October 6, 2024

It should go without saying that Newsom’s decision to tear down obstacles to voting by removing voter ID requirements does not somehow give MAGA the right to start attempting to cast votes under 10 different fake names.

