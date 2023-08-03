This Is Actually Good Casting for Matt Smith in the MCU (If It’s Real)

It is no surprise to the world that I will always have Matt Smith’s best interests at heart. From the moment I first saw him as the 11th Doctor on Doctor Who, I loved him, and that love has continued through so much of his work—even making him the best part of Morbius in my opinion. Unfortunately, that performance has soured Matt Smith in the eyes of those who didn’t know the actor’s previous work. And now that he is rumored to maybe be the new Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people have some things to say.

According to Daniel Richtman, Smith was reportedly offered the role of Richards pre-strike and it is unknown if he accepted it or not. Smith is currently playing Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon and has been in films like Christopher and His Kind as well as the more recent Last Night In Soho. He’s shown his power as an actor and has played the Doctor, who is a very intelligent Time Lord, so it’s not out of left field for him to be in the running for Reed.

Matt Smith was reportedly offered the role of Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.



It is unknown if he accepted or not.



(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/UDE7cGcDiJ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 1, 2023

My dream choice was already used in the MCU elsewhere; I think that William Jackson Harper would have been a great Reed. I’m also still holding out hope for either Dev Patel or Aldis Hodge, but Smith as Reed Richards is pretty good as well! He’s smart, you believe he’s smart, and he’s gangly. It’s a win-win.

What I don’t personally love about this news is the sea of people hating on Smith for no reason at all.

Stop being mean about this!

People don’t have to love Matt Smith like I do, that’s fine. But the sudden anger over the suggestion of Matt Smith as Reed Richards doesn’t really make any sense. He’s smart, he’s a good actor, and he’d be a fine Reed! Even though I love him very deeply, I think it’s a pretty safe choice but still one that would be great. So why does everyone think Matt Smith would be a horrible Reed Richards?

Jeff Sneider of Above the Line wrote, “If this is in fact true, it’s possibly the worst superhero casting attempt I’ve ever seen.” Why? It works for both Smith’s body of work as well as the role of Reed.

If this is in fact true, it’s possibly the worst superhero casting attempt I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/0tTCyplfaK — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 2, 2023

As an 11 girlie, I want this to be true because that means I’ll have years of Matt Smith to enjoy. But I also know that this role is very important and whoever they cast will have a lot of power in the MCU overall. Casting in the MCU has always been pretty spot-on, so they know what they’re doing, and this is exciting to me.

I just wish people would maybe look at Smith’s body of work before commenting because it’s clear they’re only lookin’ at Morbius, and even then, he’s the best part!

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

