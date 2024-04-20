Three drag queens stand on top of Kings Canyon in 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'.
Category:
Movies

This Iconic Queer Classic Finally Gets a Long Overdue Sequel

Crank the ABBA: 'Priscilla' is back!
Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 20, 2024 03:35 pm

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is, in the words of CeCe Peniston, finally returning with a sequel thirty years after the original film’s release.

Recommended Videos

Writer/director Stephan Elliot announced a sequel was in the works during an interview with Deadline‘s Baz Bamigboye, saying that stars Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, and Guy Pearce were reprising their roles. Elliott said, “I’m not repeating myself, we’ll start the new film in Australia, but by God, we’re going on one helluva journey … The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals … It’s happening.”

The iconic road trip saga about three drag queens driving across the Australian Outback was an unlikely hit when it first premiered in 1994. One of the first LGBTQ+ hits of its era, Priscilla also helped launch the careers of Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, V for Vendetta) and Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento). The film also won a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

The film was also remarkable for featuring a transgender woman as one of its main characters, played with dry hilarity by Terence Stamp (The Limey, Superman). Stamp’s Bernadette was a nuanced and empathetic portrayal of a trans woman at a time when trans characters were either nonexistent or restricted to criminal and offensive stereotypes.

The film quickly became a cult classic and was later turned into the Tony-winning stage musical,  Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Elliott was hesitant to make a sequel at first, saying ”I just was not sure, I just didn’t want to repeat myself,” adding, “I thought, what am I going to do? Stick them on a cruise ship, stick them on a train? You name it, over the years I’ve been pitched Priscilla 2 in spades.”

Elliott added that he hoped to start filming the sequel later this year.

(featured image: Roadshow Film Distributors)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article James McAvoy Channels His Sinister Side for ‘Speak No Evil’
James McAvoy as Paddy and Aisling Franciosi as Ciara in Speak No Evil
Category: Movies
Movies
James McAvoy Channels His Sinister Side for ‘Speak No Evil’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Disney Movies to Put On For Your Toddler, Ranked by How Tolerable They’ll Be for You
Moana and Maui in the Disney animated film 'Moana'
Category: Movies
Movies
The 10 Best Disney Movies to Put On For Your Toddler, Ranked by How Tolerable They’ll Be for You
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Sam Wilson IS Captain America and It Is Time for the Twitter Trolls To Get Over It
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson's Cap in Captain America: New World Order poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Sam Wilson IS Captain America and It Is Time for the Twitter Trolls To Get Over It
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Tom Cruise’s Dream Role in ‘Watchmen’ Is Certainly a Choice!
The Watchmen team standing together in Watchmen movie.
Category: Movies
Movies
Tom Cruise’s Dream Role in ‘Watchmen’ Is Certainly a Choice!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Latest True Crime Doc Uses AI-Generated Photos
An AI-generated or manipulated photo from the Netflix doc 'What Jennifer Did'
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix’s Latest True Crime Doc Uses AI-Generated Photos
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article James McAvoy Channels His Sinister Side for ‘Speak No Evil’
James McAvoy as Paddy and Aisling Franciosi as Ciara in Speak No Evil
Category: Movies
Movies
James McAvoy Channels His Sinister Side for ‘Speak No Evil’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Disney Movies to Put On For Your Toddler, Ranked by How Tolerable They’ll Be for You
Moana and Maui in the Disney animated film 'Moana'
Category: Movies
Movies
The 10 Best Disney Movies to Put On For Your Toddler, Ranked by How Tolerable They’ll Be for You
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Sam Wilson IS Captain America and It Is Time for the Twitter Trolls To Get Over It
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson's Cap in Captain America: New World Order poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Sam Wilson IS Captain America and It Is Time for the Twitter Trolls To Get Over It
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Tom Cruise’s Dream Role in ‘Watchmen’ Is Certainly a Choice!
The Watchmen team standing together in Watchmen movie.
Category: Movies
Movies
Tom Cruise’s Dream Role in ‘Watchmen’ Is Certainly a Choice!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Latest True Crime Doc Uses AI-Generated Photos
An AI-generated or manipulated photo from the Netflix doc 'What Jennifer Did'
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix’s Latest True Crime Doc Uses AI-Generated Photos
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.