‘This f—— idiot’: Trump’s Hollywood ambassador plan is obliterated by the internet

Donald Trump made a shocking social media post about three Hollywood stars. They are presumably going to join him in an official capacity.

Trump has been announcing those who will be joining him in his incoming administration at Truth Social. Amid these announcements, Trump declared that three notable actors will be working for him to revitalize Hollywood. Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone are all going to be working for Trump as Special Ambassadors of Hollywood. The president-elect wrote, “They will serve as special envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Essentially, Trump wants a Hollywood renaissance—why the three men in question have been chosen for this lofty project is unknown. This naturally drew a mix of reactions from social media users, many of whom are struggling to understand the point. One sarcastically on X, “Yeah, ’cause those Jon Voight movies are really raking them in overseas. This f— idiot…” Meanwhile, others have accused Trump of being “deluded” for interfering in Hollywood’s creative direction.

What’s the point?

Trump’s plan seems like a spontaneous idea whipped out of thin air. The purpose of this ambassadorship is unclear—it even leads to the question: Should Trump even be interfering in entertainment? Surely, he’ll have more pressing matters to attend to as president.

There are several stars who’ve made great strides in their acting careers and have experienced a revival in fame. Demi Moore and Michelle Yeoh are some of the best examples. While both are well-known icons, these actresses have recently reached heights in Hollywood that they haven’t before. Voight, Gibson, and Stallone, on the other hand, haven’t accomplished significant milestones recently. Although they have undoubtedly solidified their status as part of Hollywood’s elite, they haven’t been relevant in recent years.

