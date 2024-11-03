This ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ companion’s story ruined me in the best way

Before Dragon Age: The Veilguard was released on October 31, several fans speculated about the gender identity of one of its new characters.

This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Taash, a Qunari dragon hunter from the Lords of Fortune, is one of the final companions Rook meets in-game. Taash joins the party in Act 2. Voiced by Star Trek: Picard’s Jin Maley, a non-binary actor, Taash is initially introduced as a woman who uses she/her pronouns. However, once Taash moves to the Lighthouse and starts to trust Rook, that changes.

Taash redefines themself in Dragon Age: Veilguard

(BioWare/EA)

In one of Taash’s first companion quests, Rook interacts with Shathann, Tash’s mother—and she comments on Tash’s sexuality and gender expression, noting that Taash is infrequently attracted to men and that Taash often acts more masculine than feminine.

Shathann seems especially concerned with how Taash appears to others, partially for safety reasons: If the Antaam, a militaristic branch of the Qunari that no longer follows the Qun, learns about Taash’s fire-breathing, it could put Taash in serious danger. But Shathann also seems uncomfortable with how Taash acts in general. For example, she wants Taash to embrace more of their Qunari heritage, while Taash seems more inclined to embrace their Rivaini side.

As Taash works with Rook and the rest of the party, they start to figure out who they are. During one conversation, Taash reveals they don’t necessarily feel comfortable identifying as a woman, which opens conversation branches for Rook to talk about their own gender identity whether they’re trans or non-binary.

After some time, Taash begins to identify as non-binary, changes their pronouns to they/them, and claims the parts of themself that feel closest to who they want to be, with Rook’s help.

Taash joins a host of trans Dragon Age characters

(BioWare/EA)

Dragon Age has been a queer- and trans-friendly series since Origins debuted in 2009. There are multiple transgender NPCs including Magister Maevaris Tilani, first introduced in Dark Horse’s Dragon Age comics; Krem, Iron Bull’s second-in-command in Inquisition; and now Taash, who joins the franchise in Veilguard alongside Shadow Dragon Tarquin, a trans man, Treviso Governor Ivenci, who uses they/them pronouns, and Grey Warden healer Flynn, a non-binary person.

Veilguard is unique in that it’s the first game in the series to feature a companion whose gender is a core facet of their storyline and quests, but it’s not without precedent. Dorian’s story in Inquisition focused heavily on his sexuality and his father’s attempt to magically convert him to heterosexuality (horrifying). Taash’s story similarly examines their relationship with their mother, their complex feelings about being a Qunari raised in Rivain, and their desire not to be defined by anyone but themself.

There’s no room for interpretation with Taash’s storyline. They state that they are non-binary and that they use they/them pronouns. Rook can’t reject their help or boot them from the party the way the Inquisitor could do with some companions in Inquisition. Taash’s identity and involvement in the story in Veilguard isn’t optional—much like the existence of trans and non-binary people in real life.

Taash is in good company. Non-binary characters exist in Apex Legends (Bloodhound), Hades (Primordial Chaos), Valorant (Clove), Overwatch 2 (Venture), and more. Indie games, in particular, play host to a wealth of non-binary characters. But seeing more trans and non-binary representation in video games developed and published by major studios like BioWare and EA Games is a big deal because it normalizes queer and trans identities.

Representation is one of the first steps toward liberation. In the wake of increasing attacks on trans rights in the U.S., studios leaning into diversity rather than away from it is deeply encouraging.

I’m so grateful for Taash and their story

(BioWare/EA)

For the last several years, I’ve been swimming through what I refer to as “gender soup.” I started using she and they pronouns three years ago and I’ve been searching for other terminology that feels good. When I opened the Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator for the first time, I opted to play a non-binary Rook who uses they/them pronouns to see how it would feel. It was more affirming than I expected.

When Taash opened up about their gender journey, I wept. I opted for Rook to reflect on their own gender journey, creating a unique connection between the two—and as the game progressed, I frequently found myself in tears because of Taash’s storyline. Talking through gender feelings with them felt surreal and lovely, and some scenes have lingered with me since I watched them. I suspect they’ll linger for a long time.

As someone on a similar (if less fantastical) gender journey, Taash means so much. Their storyline is beautiful, impactful, and incredibly emotional, especially as the game reaches its final act. I became so much more attached to them than I expected, and in my second playthrough, I intend to romance them and see how it adds to their arc (and Rook’s).

Trick Weekes, the writer credited with Taash’s creation and story, did something truly special with them for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. I know I’m not the only one who’s been touched by this character and story, and I am so grateful they exist.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. The Standard Edition retails for $59.99 and the Deluxe Edition retails for $79.99.

