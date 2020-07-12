This Disney World Reopening Commercial Will Haunt Your Dreams

As Florida reports a record-breaking 15,000 new COVID-19 cases, fans gathered outside the gates of Disney World desperate to return to the iconic theme park. Disney World, which has been closed for months, reopened its doors yesterday, starting with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be opening on July 15.

The reopening went forward, despite protesting from employees and over 7,000 people signing a petition on MoveOn.org.

The petition read, “This virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state. Having our theme parks remain closed until cases are steadily decreasing would keep our guests, our employees and their families safe. Re-opening the theme parks is only putting our guests, employees, and families at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.”

Still, Disney World promoted its reopening with the commercial above, which shows various employees (all in masks) cleaning and wiping down the park. The commercial, like the reopening, is peak late stage capitalism. Because what are employees and safety guidelines compared to the profit margin of a conglomerate worth billions of dollars?

This already dystopian video was unnerving on its own, but thanks to the internet, folks are making their own versions. From changing the music to the opening score of The Shining to adding sound effects from The Purge films, people are going to town on Disney willfully endangering their employees:

disney world (2022) dir. jordan peele pic.twitter.com/6IuUJLl8H1 — Rav (@bladerunner2008) July 11, 2020

I fixed that "Welcome Home" Disney World commercial pic.twitter.com/IC922aBeCB — ain't no basketball says a rule can't play dog (@tonygoldmark) July 12, 2020

Disney World have released an ad showing they're open for business. It's sinister AF. If you're wondering how it plays with the score from The Shining… it's at home… pic.twitter.com/6i5Wwvbj2n — Charlie Gee (@Charlie_A_Gee) July 9, 2020

Disney World’s reopening … but make it Midsommar’s teaser trailer ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/AfXtOH8ToD — melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) July 11, 2020

this Disney World reopening ad also doubles as what you see when you die after visiting Disney World a la the end of Titanic pic.twitter.com/aOu5ZzHoH8 — Brad Milison (@bradmilison) July 12, 2020

Disney World Trailer but it's the Purge#DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/trBbc4hk3X — My hands carry em' (@RMsrightairpod) July 11, 2020

And while plenty of people were offering their own versions of the commercial, many were questioning the logic of going to a crowded park in the midst of a pandemic outbreak. Because IT’S BONKERS.

I struggle to understand what is so broken in your life that can only be fixed by going to Disney World during a pandemic. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) July 12, 2020

Americans entering Disney World during a whole pandemic be like: pic.twitter.com/3Zm7UPywjo — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) July 11, 2020

This is part of a real Disney infomercial from 1951. They should play it 24/7 at Disney World 😇 pic.twitter.com/6ZXyK6BVcu — Stan Lewis (@StanLewis_) July 11, 2020

I hope #DisneyWorld will rename some of its famous rides: "Give Me Some Space Mountain" "Dumb-o the Flying Governor" "It's a Small World Which is Why You Should Not Be At An Amusement Park During a Fucking Pandemic You Ignorant Fools" https://t.co/zwc9VmwWTU — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 10, 2020

thinking a lot about how I could not go to my mother's funeral but some people just have to go to Disney World — Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) July 12, 2020

It would be funny if it weren’t so mindbogglingly dangerous. How greedy does a corporation have to be? ?ow incompetent does the state and local government have to be? And how wildly irresponsible are all of these people bringing children to a viral hotspot?

Truly, you’d be safer at Jurassic Park.

We are ready to welcome guests back to Jurassic Park. ✨ pic.twitter.com/kHSqTpkWSB — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) July 12, 2020

