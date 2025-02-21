‘This broken culture’: JD Vance laments how society is trying to ‘suppress’ men who like drinking beer and telling jokes

JD Vance left viewers perplexed after his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he expressed sorrow that society is “suppressing” men’s masculine urges to drink beer and tell jokes.

It’s interesting he made this speech at an event that, well, didn’t scream “manliness” to most non-MAGA viewers. The conference turned into something of a clown show when Elon Musk got on stage swinging a chainsaw around while cringely declaring, “This is the chainsaw for democracy.” Later, the thin-skinned Tesla CEO ironically proclaimed, “The left wanted to make comedy illegal … like, you can’t make fun of anything … it’s, like, legalize comedy.” He also claimed, “I am become meme.” If I hadn’t known Musk had said all those things, I easily could’ve attributed them all to quotes from Derek Zoolander. Apparently, attendees were also decked out in gold glitter jackets to demonstrate the “Golden Age” of Trump. The event also made the news after Steve Bannon was accused of flashing a Nazi salute at the crowd.

Again, it’s unclear how many Americans want these men who wave around chainsaws, believe they have “become meme,” and keep “accidentally” flashing questionable gestures to be the supposed authorities on masculinity. Nonetheless, Vance tried to give a speech about masculinity.

JD Vance gives bizarre speech on masculinity

During his speech, Vance bemoaned how society is supposedly suppressing men. He claimed, “Our culture sends a message to young men that you should suppress every masculine urge.” He took it further by insisting that society teaches them to “cast aside your family” and “suppress what makes you a young man in the first place.” Hence, he had a message for men: “Don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man.”

Vance continued to claim that society is trying to suppress men “because you like to tell a joke because you like to have a beer with your friends because you’re competitive.” His rant grew even more unhinged when he claimed culture is trying to turn everyone into “androgynous idiots” and clones of one another.

The only appropriate response to those claims is, “Huh?” Men are being “suppressed” and shamed for drinking beer with their friends and telling jokes? They’re being told to cast aside their families? Since when? I don’t know anyone, male or female, Democrat or Republican, who is against men having beer and being funny. What is Vance even talking about? He’s not promoting “masculinity”. He’s promoting the victimizing and infantilizing of men. Giving men the idea that they’re oppressed and victims of a “broken culture.” He’s trying to tell us that, of all the problems in the world, we need to be most concerned about poor men because society might make them feel bad when they go out for a beer or tell jokes.

No one is trying to suppress masculine urges. The left, feminism, and movements like #MeToo are trying to suppress misogyny, racism, and rape culture. Hopefully, these aren’t the “masculine urges” Vance is referring to. Also, the claim that men are being told to cast away their families is just plain fearmongering. No one is doing that, except for MAGAs who think men shouldn’t grocery shop or perform any adult activity and glorify serial cheaters like Trump and Pete Hegseth. The only people suppressing men are people like Vance, who push extremely narrow ideas of what it means to be a man.

