This ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casting Means Wanda Maximoff Is Definitely Coming Back, Right?

Today, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke was announced for Agatha: Coven of Chaos and boy oh boy are the theories rolling. Locke’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still under locke (get it?) and key but looking at the young actor, who plays Charlie Spring in the popular Netflix series Heartstopper, it is very obvious (to me at least) who he should play: Billy Maximoff.

Wanda’s twin boys, who made their first appearance in the Disney+ series WandaVision, were played by Julian Hilliard (who played Billy) and Jett Klyne (who played Tommy). And Locke does look like an older version of Hilliard, so my mind instantly went to him playing Billy, who becomes Wiccan as part of the Young Avengers.

Again, we don’t know who Locke is playing, but also, to be fair, we know very little about this show as a whole. At the end of WandaVision, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was trapped in Westview after Wanda got hold of the Darkhold from her, and that’s the last we saw of her. So there’s a number of storylines they could do with Agatha that would have Locke as part of the MCU playing any number of characters.

The current theory, though, is that Locke will be Billy/Wiccan and good let us have this.

i wiccan’t billyieve it https://t.co/ITIfcHaPjA — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) November 1, 2022

Does this mean a return of Wanda Maximoff, though?

For me, Billy appearing would be more of a confirmation that Wanda would come back for the show, after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While yes, both Billy and Tommy exist separately from Wanda in the comics and their inclusion in a property doesn’t mean Wanda is close by, I do think that we’re not yet at the point where bringing them into the MCU without Wanda, in some capacity, would work.

Agatha, in the comics, is often linked to Wanda as a fellow witch but also as the woman who erased Wanda’s boys from her memory. While that hasn’t happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could happen given Wanda’s recent fight with Dr. Strange, and it would give Wanda a reason to free Agatha from the prison that she put her in.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cannot come soon enough!

It might be because I am a Kathryn Hahn fan or maybe because I loved her introduction in WandaVision so much, but this is one of my most anticipated upcoming series, and if it means we might get Billy and Tommy? All that much better. Whoever Joe Locke ends up playing, though, is going to be great because he’s so fantastic, and I’m just so very excited!!!!!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

