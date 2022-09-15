The world of Blade Runner—which we first saw courtesy of director Ridley Scott adapting from Philip K Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep—is expanding. Back in 2017, we got to see the return of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard alongside Ryan Gosling as K/Joe from director Denis Villeneuve in Blade Runner 2049. Now, it is confirmed that we’re getting Blade Runner 2099 TV show from Amazon Studios!

Details are still very much hush hush about the series, but it is exciting to see how the world of Blade Runner is changing and continuing to grow. With properties like the animated Blade Runner: Black Lotus and now Blade Runner 2099, we’re still exploring a future with replicants far beyond our reach. The potential of this noirish sci fi future that is increasingly closer to our advancing AI reality is fascinating. Blade Runner 2099 will be produced by Ridley Scott, and Silka Luisa (Shining Girl, Halo) has been named as the showrunner. The show will be set fifty years after the events of the sequel movie.

Variety shared the following quote from Amazon Studios:

“The original ‘Blade Runner,’ directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

I had figured that after Blade Runner 2049, which tied up many loose ends, I wouldn’t get any more Blade Runner live-action properties. But I am very excited and happy that that is not the case and I can’t wait to hear more about this series. Now let’s start dreaming of those potential cameos we’d like to see.

(image: Warner Bros.)

