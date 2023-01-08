Things We Saw Today: Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters in Brazil Storm Capitol Buildings

MARCH 19: U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shake hands after a joint news conference at the Rose Garden of the White House March 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.

It’s grim out here folks. Rioters in support of fascist former president Jair Bolsonaro have violently stormed the capitol buildings in Brasília today to protest what they believe was a “stolen election” in a move that feels eerily similar to our own insurrection on Jan 6, 2021. Protestors have broken through the armed police and set up barricades, and even used poles and other weapons to force the security teams off of their horses. However, other Pro-Bolsonaro police assisted them inside. According to the New York Times, thousands of protestors “ascended a ramp to the roof of the congressional building in Brasília, the capital, while a smaller group invaded the building from a lower level, according to witnesses and videos of the scene posted on social media.” Luckily neither the Brazilian congress nor current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were in the buildings.

Imagine doing this for a guy who immediately fled the country and is currently riding Splash Mountain lol https://t.co/QNgWl6pG8Q — Gregk Foley (@gregkfoley) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has been “vacationing” in Florida and trying to avoid extradition charges for the multiple crimes he has been accused of committing while in office. He claims to be staying only for a month, but methinks he is going to try and stay much, much longer. – The New York Times.

Lovely to see all the Bowie love around the globe on what would have been his 76th birthday today. This image was taken by Jimmy King ten years ago on Bowie’s 66th. That year of 2013 saw his return with the beautiful surprise that was Where Are We Now? https://t.co/likmjYAoVt pic.twitter.com/J4X4qidha2 — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 8, 2023

Fans across the internet celebrated David Bowie today on what would have been the rock superstar’s 76th birthday, including this charming anecdote from goddess Marlee Matling:

When I told David Bowie on the set of “The Linguini Incident” that I wanted kids some day, he said, “I don’t like children.” Then I reminded him he was a child once. He replied drolly, “No I wasn’t. I was born a rock god.” I loved that! Happy Birthday @DavidBowieReal ?? pic.twitter.com/BP3bszJOm1 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 8, 2023

In heartbreaking news, especially for Gen-Xers, child actor Adam Rich died today at the age of 54.

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. https://t.co/JGasKlloeB — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2023

Rich played Nicholas, the youngest son on the classic 70s TV drama Eight is Enough. The show was inspired by the family of Tom Brayden, a real-life newspaper columnist who actually did have eight children. The show ran for five seasons. Rich would go on to have guest appearances on hit shows like Fantasy Island, CHiPs, and Small Wonder throughout the late 70s and early 80s. Fans and family are mourning his loss.

Before he was a Hollywood actor, KEANU REEVES worked for CBC and did a news report on a Teddy Bear convention in 1984. pic.twitter.com/L5wLOOrdaQ — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) January 1, 2023

And finally, because we could all use some good, wholesome fun to end our weekend with, I present to you: young Keanu Reeves interviewing people at a Teddy Bear convention in 1984. It is pure. It is good. Let his little giggle as he plays with the teddies wash our troubles away.

(Image: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

