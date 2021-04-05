The new trailer for Loki dropped today and one thing really stuck out: There’s just a cat chilling at the TVA office. Granted, a lot of things stuck out to me like Loki and his popped collar or flipping knives around but I want to know more about this little time cat. Is he like a flerken? Does he have a fun time energy about him? Or is this just a random pet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

One thing I wish the MCU would accept more is their heroes having pets. With Lucky the Pizza dog heading to Hawkeye and Carol having Goose in Captain Marvel, it does seem like they’re embracing the animals of the comic world more. I do hope they include Bucky’s cat Alpine in Falcon and the Winter Soldier but this cat inclusion in Loki is exciting.

This cat could be a time cop. We don’t know his life but I do know that I am suddenly obsessed with this beautiful little cat who just hangs out with the man who monitors every single thing that Loki has ever said.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

