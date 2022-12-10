Things We Saw Today: James Gunn Continues to Dunk and Debunk on DC Rumor Mill

Happy Saturday my sweet babies! It might be a chilly December weekend but we have a few things to keep up warm. Case in point: James Gunn continues his new DC reign by calling out false rumors and dunking on trolls. This time it was tackling a baseless rumor about him disliking Henry Cavill.

Twitter Troll @TheDenofNerds tweeted “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill.” Gunn was quick to jump in and declare this false. @TheDenofNerds, clearly not noticing the big flashing red “DANGER” signs tried to retort back at Gunn saying “Even more ppl have reached out to me since you said this to tell me you really don’t like him. Just saying what I heard.” Which lead to the shutdown of all shutdowns when Gunn fired back with:

So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Total annihilation.

Meanwhile, fans across the internet have been celebrating the 44th anniversary of Christopher Reeve’s iconic first performance as the son of Krypton in Superman: The Movie. Everyone has been sharing what they loved about Reeve’s performance and why he was excellent as both Superman and Clark Kent.

People like to pretend that Christopher Reeve as Superman was just corny one-liners. In reality we saw him fall in love, he felt pain and doubt. Most of all he was human. He felt like a friend and not some distant super-god. Thats why he is iconic. pic.twitter.com/cQXNqAAtLR — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) December 10, 2022

Netflix continues its savage run of canceling fledgling shows after just one season when it announced today that fantasy show The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself would not be returning for a second season. The new show had a small but dedicated following and many are maligning Netflix’s lack of marketing and promotion for the show’s failure. – Gizmodo

White women are embarrassing themselves on TikTok again. This time the formula involves posing or dancing while claiming their exes must still be thinking about them. Also many mentions of “vanilla wives.” It’s cringe ladies! You don’t need to do this!

Breaking news: embarrassing women on TikTok are getting off on the theoretical concept that their ex resents his wife because of them pic.twitter.com/vIpQXgn7CX — cai (@myhandsbecold) December 8, 2022

And finally, it wouldn’t be a roundup without the latest garbage pouring out Twitter HQ. This weekend’s hot mess involves Elon Musk forcing employees to sign draconian NDAs in order to stop the flood of leaks of internal communications and information since he took over the company. The new policy claims that any breach of an NDA will result in an immediate lawsuit.

So to be clear: the ‘free speech absolutist’ who has spent the past 2 weeks releasing work emails & messages from ex-employees & members of Congress, including personal emails, & says sunlight is the best disinfectant, is now threatening to *sue* Twitter employees if they do it. https://t.co/m3xpwRZts5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 10, 2022

This is of course highly ironic considering that Musk has had Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss release countless work emails, documents, and the actual personal email accounts of ex-employees in their ridiculously lame “Twitter Files” saga. So much for “free speech” right?

(Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]