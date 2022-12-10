Things We Saw Today: James Gunn Continues to Dunk and Debunk on DC Rumor Mill
Happy Saturday my sweet babies! It might be a chilly December weekend but we have a few things to keep up warm. Case in point: James Gunn continues his new DC reign by calling out false rumors and dunking on trolls. This time it was tackling a baseless rumor about him disliking Henry Cavill.
Twitter Troll @TheDenofNerds tweeted “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill.” Gunn was quick to jump in and declare this false. @TheDenofNerds, clearly not noticing the big flashing red “DANGER” signs tried to retort back at Gunn saying “Even more ppl have reached out to me since you said this to tell me you really don’t like him. Just saying what I heard.” Which lead to the shutdown of all shutdowns when Gunn fired back with:
Total annihilation.
Meanwhile, fans across the internet have been celebrating the 44th anniversary of Christopher Reeve’s iconic first performance as the son of Krypton in Superman: The Movie. Everyone has been sharing what they loved about Reeve’s performance and why he was excellent as both Superman and Clark Kent.
Netflix continues its savage run of canceling fledgling shows after just one season when it announced today that fantasy show The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself would not be returning for a second season. The new show had a small but dedicated following and many are maligning Netflix’s lack of marketing and promotion for the show’s failure. – Gizmodo
White women are embarrassing themselves on TikTok again. This time the formula involves posing or dancing while claiming their exes must still be thinking about them. Also many mentions of “vanilla wives.” It’s cringe ladies! You don’t need to do this!
And finally, it wouldn’t be a roundup without the latest garbage pouring out Twitter HQ. This weekend’s hot mess involves Elon Musk forcing employees to sign draconian NDAs in order to stop the flood of leaks of internal communications and information since he took over the company. The new policy claims that any breach of an NDA will result in an immediate lawsuit.
This is of course highly ironic considering that Musk has had Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss release countless work emails, documents, and the actual personal email accounts of ex-employees in their ridiculously lame “Twitter Files” saga. So much for “free speech” right?
(Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
