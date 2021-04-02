Things We Saw Today: HBO’s The Last of Us Series Starts Filming This Summer

News broke that HBO’s The Last of Us series will begin filming in Canada this coming summer. Exciting news for fans of the popular game! But with that comes a second question for fans of Pedro Pascal: How does that play into the filming of The Mandalorian?

According to Tech Radar, they’re supposed to start filming the third season for The Mandalorian starting next week. So, basically the boy is booked and busy (and probably finishing up the third season and then heading to Canada). What excites me about this situation is that it means we’ll probably get Pedro Pascal in the armor more this season, like we did with season 2.

It also gets rid of that fear that many fans had that The Last of Us would cause a hiccup for the hit Disney+ show. While I’m excited about both The Last of Us and the future of The Mandalorian, I’m glad that we’ll seemingly have them both without having to sacrifice one way or another.

(image: Lucasfilm/Sony)

