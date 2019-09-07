comScore
Things We Saw Today: Hayley Atwell Joins the Mission Impossible Franchise

And Jonah Hex is joining Crisis!

MARVEL'S AGENT CARTER - MARVEL'S AGENT CARTER, played by CAPTAIN AMERICA'S HAYLEY ATWELL follows the cliffhanger adventures of a post-WW2 era super-spy who has to hide her activities from everyone she knows, including her superiors.

Rejoice! Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie teased it on instagram, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Atwell will be joining the Impossible Mission force in its seventh (yes SEVENTH) go at the cinema, of course opposite franchise star and possible immortal Tom Cruise.

 

We couldn’t be more excited about this news. We’ve loved Hayley since Captain America: The First Avenger and still mourn the loss of Agent Carter. This, along with the Peggy Carter focused chapter of Disney+ and Marvel’s What If? may just start to scratch our Atwell Itch. Or maybe we should see a doctor about that.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "The Magnificent Eight"-- LGN111b_0153.jpg -- Pictured: Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

But that’s not all! In casting news from the DC side of things, Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) will be joining the mega-crossover shenanigans of The Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths. We haven’t seen the tortured, old west law man since the season three finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, where he watched a giant, blue plushie defeat a dragon demon (seriously guys, watch this show if you haven’t). Since Hex lives in a different era from the rest of the Arrowverse, this could mean time travel will be an element to the event. Schaech joins an ever-growing roster of Crisis guest stars, including Burt Ward, Jon Cryer and Tyler Hoechlin. We can’t wait to see who else will show up for the party, but if Hex is there maybe it means Beebo isn’t far behind.

