Things We Saw Today: ‘Grease’ Returning to Select AMC Theaters This Weekend For a Great Cause

In honor of the life and legacy of the recently passed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, select AMC theaters across the U.S. will show the 1978 blockbuster musical, Grease this weekend. Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy Olsson and non-Grease songs such as Physical. She passed away on August 8, 2022 after battling breast cancer for the last thirty years of her life. She was first diagnosed in the early 90s, and this latest time was her third diagnosis.

The British-Australian singer was very hesitant to take on the role of Sandy, citing her age (29) and lack of an American accent. However, the popularity of the movie and her stellar performance made her a household name to many for decades. Newton-John would appear in several guest roles as herself anywhere from SNL to Glee to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

See a classic movie in theaters. ✅

Celebrate the life of an icon. ✅

Support breast cancer research. ✅

Count me in. ✅ https://t.co/gyp0WOmwNW — Dolby (@Dolby) August 19, 2022

These tickets are available from August 19 – 24 with every $5 ticket sold redirecting $1 to the AMC Cares, which will donate it to cancer research. If you want to donate directly to a cause check out the Cancer Research Institute or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

(via Variety, featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

Florida judge finds Ron DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act incoherent and that it violates free speech laws. (via HuffPost)

Majorie Taylor Greene and several Republicans (including ones under investigation for trafficking a minor) introduced legislation that would prevent trans teens and adults from getting gender-affirming healthcare. (via Erin on Twitter)

Showtime drops the entire four-part docu-series We Need To Talk About Cosby on YouTube alongside a For You Consideration panel for free ahead of the 2022 Emmys. (via YouTube.)

Former reporter reveals that Vic Mignogna and lawyers harassed her for writing about his victims and that he lost his lawsuit against his accusers. (via BethElderkin.)

What did we miss today or earlier this week on the interwebs? Let us know in the comments!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]