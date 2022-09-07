New York Comic Con is upon us and Funko, Inc. has announced its plans for New York Comic Con (NYCC), and a recent collaboration with Loungefly.

“Frightmare on Fun Street,” a fan-centric Halloween horror community experience (Booth #1419). The leading pop culture lifestyle brand will also host spooktacular fan events, including Funko Fright Night, a

separate ticketed event featuring surprise celebrity guests. Accessible with official NYCC badges, fans are invited to wander through “Frightmare on Fun Street” and explore the Halloween horror-themed booth. via Press Release

“Inspired by the passion and excitement of our fans, Funko has created yet another unforgettable and fully immersive booth experience,” said Mike Becker, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Funko. “Leaning into New York Comic Con’s October timing and the festive Halloween season, we are treating our community of fans to a spooktacular New York Comic Con.”

With Loungefly, we have a collab between Funko and Disney Loungefly to have some Hunchback of Notre Dame swag, which appeals to the ’90s Disney kid in me.

LF DISNEY NYCC THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME ESMERELDA COSPLAY MINI BACKPACK W COIN POUCH

MSRP: $100

Poof! Make an escape in a flash—with style. The exclusive Loungefly Disney New York Comic-Con Esméralda Cosplay Mini Backpack is filled bold and magical details. It’s the perfect way to keep your favorite moments of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame close while packing just what you need for your day. On the front of this backpack, applique and debossed details bring Esméralda’s captivating outfit to life. A knitted scarf drapes in dramatic folds across the top, and gold paillettes dangle from the front zipped compartment. The details of the dress even carry around onto the side pockets. From one of the side pockets, a tambourine shaped coin purse, attached with a clip, offers extra room for organizing your daily essentials. On the back, Djali makes a delightful appearance among embroidered flowers and gold metallic ink stars. Take this backpack with you as you explore the streets of Paris—or simply turn everyday outings into magical adventures. Backpack features include shiny gold-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, vegan leather (polyurethane), and applique, printed, knitted, embroidered, paillette, and debossed details. LF DISNEY NYCC THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME DJALI COSPLAY ZIP AROUND WALLET

MSRP: $40

Fresh and cute as a daisy, Djali is ready for adventure! Pick this exclusive Loungefly Disney Djali Cosplay Zip Around Wallet to keep your favorite moments of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame close. On the front, Djali’s adorable face comes to life in applique figural detail. A metal gold hoop loops through his ear, and he’s surrounded by embroidered flowers on the front and back. Inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. It’s the perfect accessory for exploring the streets of Paris—or simply turning everyday outings into magical adventures with a loyal and fun sidekick. The Loungefly Disney New York Comic-Con Djali Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed, has shiny gold-colored metal hardware, and features applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details.

As usual, NYCC promises to be rough on your wallet.

