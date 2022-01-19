As we look to a future in which we will undoubtedly be dominated by robot overlords, it’s nice to know that at least that future will still be full of great memes.

Twitterer @CroixAlmer posted a tweet earlier this week saying he had programmed an algorithm to look at 1,000 memes then produce one of its own. And what it produced was glorious.

It produced GOOTS.

i made an algorithm look at 1,000 memes on Twitter and then produce its own, and this is what i got. i am shaking and crying.

2022 is just beginning, i can’t do this. this can’t be how 2022 begins. pic.twitter.com/xnL8BONVLt — Croix S. Almer (@CroixAlmer) January 17, 2022

@CroixAlmer’s meme may not have been actually created by AI but I don’t even care. GOOTS is the meme we all need and arguably, the meme we deserve after everything we’ve put up with these last few years.

What is it about GOOTS that’s so magical? Is it the simplicity? (According to Know Your Meme, the picture of this beautiful fat goose is from a 2014 Flickr upload and all it took to make it total perfection was one simple word.) Is it the impossible aptness of the aggressive all-caps GOOTS, obviously the only suitable onomatopoeic caption for this particular goose?

Does it matter? We don’t need to define it, we just need to appreciate it—something the internet was quick to do, as memes beget infinitely more memes.

Untitled Goots Game pic.twitter.com/FThKvu5VlG — it dave (@youjustgotdaved) January 19, 2022

Pondering My Goots pic.twitter.com/57E4T3lkVz — |◑ω◑)☞ Khaled, Et Cetera ☜(◐ω◐| (@delahk) January 19, 2022

GOOTSLE 209 6/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩

⬜⬛⬜🟨🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩 — Croix S. Almer (@CroixAlmer) January 18, 2022

one of the coolest things about the whole GOOTS thing by far is like everyone under the original post is what made it funny. the original picture itself is a soft chuckle, but the sheer insanity surrounding it and the godlike memes beneath it grant it power. — Croix S. Almer (@CroixAlmer) January 19, 2022

It’s GOOTS’ world now, we’re all just living in it.

“Scream Has Always Been Queer. The Fifth Entry Makes It Official.” (via Them)

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has officially surpassed Frozen’s “Let It Go” as Billboard’s top Disney hit ever. (via EW)

A great thread!

🧵👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/EJkw51QHQL — Aubrey Gordon (she/her/hers) (@yrfatfriend) January 18, 2022

This is very cool:

The title reveal sequence for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was NOT done with CGI. Here’s an inside look at how it was created with practical effects: https://t.co/3Ru5NQFRrA pic.twitter.com/42EXaJYJfx — IGN (@IGN) January 19, 2022

Happy birthday to this incredible human:

Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit! pic.twitter.com/mz8q2vXPut — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2022

Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley has died at age 73. (via BuzzFeed News)

And French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to star in the upcoming Moon Knight, has died at 37 after a ski accident. (via Variety)

Here’s something nice to end on:

After more than eight years of service, this TSA airport sniffer dog officially retired.. This is how they surprised him on his final bag search.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/sPyRzLee5U — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 19, 2022

That’s it from us. What did you all see out there today?

(image: A goose who is not GOOTS, via Tambako the Jaguar on Visualhunt)

