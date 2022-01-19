Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Everyone Loves GOOTS, the Perfect Meme We Didn’t Know We Needed

By Vivian KaneJan 19th, 2022, 5:19 pm
 

Closeup of a white goose's face, looking up with it's mouth open

As we look to a future in which we will undoubtedly be dominated by robot overlords, it’s nice to know that at least that future will still be full of great memes.

Twitterer @CroixAlmer posted a tweet earlier this week saying he had programmed an algorithm to look at 1,000 memes then produce one of its own. And what it produced was glorious.

It produced GOOTS.

@CroixAlmer’s meme may not have been actually created by AI but I don’t even care. GOOTS is the meme we all need and arguably, the meme we deserve after everything we’ve put up with these last few years.

What is it about GOOTS that’s so magical? Is it the simplicity? (According to Know Your Meme, the picture of this beautiful fat goose is from a 2014 Flickr upload and all it took to make it total perfection was one simple word.) Is it the impossible aptness of the aggressive all-caps GOOTS, obviously the only suitable onomatopoeic caption for this particular goose?

Does it matter? We don’t need to define it, we just need to appreciate it—something the internet was quick to do, as memes beget infinitely more memes.

It’s GOOTS’ world now, we’re all just living in it.

  • Scream Has Always Been Queer. The Fifth Entry Makes It Official.” (via Them)
  • Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has officially surpassed Frozen’s “Let It Go” as Billboard’s top Disney hit ever. (via EW)
  • A great thread!

  • This is very cool:

  • Happy birthday to this incredible human:

  • Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley has died at age 73. (via BuzzFeed News)
  • And French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to star in the upcoming Moon Knight, has died at 37 after a ski accident. (via Variety)
  • Here’s something nice to end on:

That’s it from us. What did you all see out there today?

(image: A goose who is not GOOTS, via Tambako the Jaguar on Visualhunt)
