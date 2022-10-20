After weeks of speculation on whether or not Liz Truss would survive even a few months as the U.K. Prime Minister, the news is in, and it’s a resounding “nope.” While Queen Elizabeth‘s death overshadowed Truss’ entrance into the position, her time leading up to and through her record-breakingly short tenure was embroiled in mess both within her party and the economy of the U.L. at-large. Even as she steps down, things will be awkward because she will still serve in parliament and her book Out of The Blue: The Inside Story of Liz Truss & Her Explosive Rise To Power comes out in a few months.

Conservatives didn't even get a chance to get their books autographed: at 44 days, Liz Truss was shortest serving Prime Minister in UK history. https://t.co/IA534xODuB — Audrey Shipp (@adri16) October 20, 2022

Harper Collins announced this biography written by Harry Cole (The Sun) and James Heale (The Spectator) on September 20 with a December 8 release date. Lots of rumors are swirling on how this book may pivot if it’s even coming out at all. One of the reoccurring jokes comes from people referencing thousands of Alan Patridge (a character played by Steven Coogan)’s books being pulped after his autobiography didn’t sell well. The best/worst jokes were said right to her face in parliament by Labour leader, opponent Keir Starmer.

Yes, even people in Truss’ own party were struggling not to laugh at this burn. Between this and the lettuce jokes, I almost feel bad. I say “almost” because other than this embarrassment, she’s still winning, unfortunately. Even though the wannabe Margaret Thatcher only served about 45 days (give or take an hour)— she qualifies to collect about $129,000 a year allowance for the rest of her life. This is a calculation with the weak pound right now, meaning the value could go up if their economy got stronger.

