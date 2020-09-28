Things We Saw Today: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Shuts Down Trump Official’s Attacks on the Press

Sometimes it’s just nice to see a Trump official being told to stop avoiding questions and attacking the press. That’s what we got to see today when CNN’s Poppy Harlow sparred with White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern. Morgenstern was one to spin more lies and try to diffuse the situation around the New York Times’ bombshell report about the president’s taxes yesterday.

Harlow repeatedly pressed Morgenstern about how much federal income tax Donald Trump paid in 2017. He would not answer and instead made excuses about what the president’s lawyer had claimed (not that this was a trial, but that’s the definition of hearsay, by the way). He simply could not answer and fell back on the old Trump chestnut of attacking the truth as fake news. He also kept trying to make the interview about Hunter Biden. Harlow wouldn’t allow that.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow shuts down White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern after he accuses NYT reporters of coordinating with Democrats on the Trump tax story. “Please stop doing that or this interview will end! Stop attacking the press… stop doing that!” pic.twitter.com/WKnKOxxbI5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2020

Watching Harlow tell this jerk that she’s the one who asks the questions? Mmmm. Delicious. So was the twitter reaction after.

Poppy Harlow giving us a rare sighting on cable news: an anchor who doesn’t let White House officials spread vicious propaganda on behalf of Trump. https://t.co/rKmJDVKJX6 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 28, 2020

Poppy Harlow is not having any of the bullshit from WH Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morganstern. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2020

Poppy Harlow just now, to some trumper trying to filibuster her “BECAUSE I ASK THE QUESTIONS.” That’s how you do it. — Juniper’s Better Bitch (@JunipersBird) September 28, 2020

Poppy Harlow right now interviewing WH Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern. pic.twitter.com/rODRitFJAU — Michael Clawson (@MichaelClawson) September 28, 2020

Like I said. Delicious.

(via Mediaite, image: CNN/Screengrab)

Here are a few other morsels we spotted today:

What did you see today if you managed to look?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com